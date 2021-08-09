'I think I'm the real deal": Jets' Bless Austin believes he'll be considered one of NFL's best corners
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. —– Bless Austin doesn’t need any extra motivation. The Jets’ third-year cornerback is fired up from the moment he opens his eyes in the morning. The ultra-confident Austin doesn’t derive any additional inspiration from hearing that the Jets’ weakest position is cornerback. He’s already driven to have his name mentioned among the best cornerbacks in the NFL.www.newsday.com
