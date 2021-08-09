Cancel
Public Health

Coastal Georgia hospitals say COVID-19 surge has filled beds

By JEFF AMY
Westport News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia hospitals say they are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients amid rising infections across the state, while health officials pleaded with people to wear masks and get vaccinated. Clinical leaders from four coastal Georgia hospitals said at a news conference Monday that their institutions are rapidly running...

Louisiana StatePosted by
Business Insider

Baton Rouge's largest hospital has reportedly run out of hospital beds due to COVID-19 spike in Louisiana

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge's largest hospital, has run out of hospital beds amid an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the hospital's staff. "There are no more beds left," Chief Medical Officer Katy O'Neal said at a press conference on Monday. At that same press conference, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would bring back its mask mandate and encouraged residents to get vaccinated.
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
Mississippi StateWestport News

After big county fair, virus hits hard in rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A rural Mississippi community is overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, two weeks after hosting the Neshoba County Fair that drew thousands who lived in cabins, attended shoulder-to-shoulder outdoor concerts and listened to stump speeches — including one by the Republican governor, who decried federal masking guidance as “foolish."
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Emergency Health Order 8/13/21

Sierra County Public Health Officer Issues Health Order Requiring Masks Indoors Starting August 16, 2021. Loyalton, CA – August 13, 2021: Effective Monday, August 16, face coverings will be required for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in Sierra County. As a result of rapidly increasing case rates within the county, local and regional testing positivity rates, and number of COVID- 19 positive patients in hospitals, additional layers of protection are needed to slow the spread of COVID- 19 amidst a fourth surge. Since indoor spaces increase risk for spread there needs to be an extra layer of protection to provide to people who are both unable to get vaccinated or are more vulnerable to infection. Wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces reduces both the risk of getting and transmitting COVID-19 and does not limit business occupancy or operations.
Florida Statecltampa.com

As new COVID-19 cases surge, nearly 86 percent of Florida's hospital beds are full

Meanwhile, 41 hospitals across the state reported to the federal government that they had critical staffing shortages Wednesday morning. About 86 percent of the 56,172 inpatient hospital beds in Florida were occupied Wednesday as the state continues to struggle with a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to data updated by the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Northeast Tri-County Health District asks state for backup as hospital beds fill and COVID cases surge

The Northeast Tri-County Health District has called the state health department for backup. With coronavirus cases surging, hospitals nearing capacity and limited staff to support public health efforts, Health Officer Dr. Sam Artzis said he asked the state to send its isolation team to assist the district’s COVID response by checking in on people who test positive and might not require hospitalization immediately.

