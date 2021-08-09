Developer sues over Chestnut Commons connector road construction

ELYRIA — The developer for the Chestnut Commons connector road has sued Elyria for breach of contract, trespass and nuisance. The lawsuit comes after months of back and forth between the city and developer Dan Reaser, owner of DBR Commercial Reality. In June, Reaser’s attorneys put Elyria on notice that a lawsuit could happen unless issues were fixed. Reaser has alleged that the road’s construction has caused flooding to the surrounding property, which he owns.