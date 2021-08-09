Cancel
Lehigh County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lehigh by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lehigh A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lehigh County through 700 PM EDT At 624 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Claussville, or near Allentown. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Neffs, Coffeetown, Ancient Oaks, Schnecksville, Claussville, Catasauqua, Coplay, Macungie, North Catasauqua, Alburtis, Fullerton and Hokendauqua. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 52 and 64. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 60. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

