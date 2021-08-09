Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kimball A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cheyenne and east central Kimball Counties through 515 PM MDT At 426 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Potter, or 15 miles east of Kimball, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Potter around 435 PM MDT. Brownson around 510 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 33 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH