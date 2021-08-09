Cancel
Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **NOAA HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT REPORTS THE DISTURBANCE IS NOT YET A TROPICAL CYCLONE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 210 miles southeast of San Juan PR or about 160 miles south-southeast of Saint Thomas VI - 16.3N 63.8W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West-northwest or 295 degrees at 18 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ The external bands of Potential Tropical Cyclone Six are now affecting the U.S. Virgin Islands, Vieques and Culebra. These rain bands are producing periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as the Potential Tropical Cyclone Six will likely become a Tropical Storm later today or tonight. This system continues moving west- northwestward at 18 mph across the northeastern Caribbean, and forecast to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today and tonight. Therefore, tropical storm conditions are likely across the local islands as early as this afternoon. This disturbance will also bring heavy rains across the islands, with the potential for life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as river flooding. Eastern and southern Puerto Rico can expect the greatest impact from this system. Marine and coastal conditions will deteriorate by this afternoon, continuing through Wednesday. Isolated tornados cannot be ruled out with the outer bands of this system, especially when the disturbance moves closer to the islands. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 2 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Levy This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida **STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL LEVY COUNTY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Coastal Levy * STORM INFORMATION: - About 220 miles southwest of Cedar Key FL - 27.3N 85.9W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement North-northwest or 330 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ As Tropical Storm Fred moves north-northwest off the coast of the Big Bend Region, there is a threat for storm surge, gusty winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes along coastal sections of the Northern Nature Coast. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across Levy County. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Northern Nature Coast. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Northern Nature Coast. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Levy This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida **STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL LEVY COUNTY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Coastal Levy * STORM INFORMATION: - About 200 miles west-southwest of Cedar Key FL - 27.9N 86.0W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement North or 355 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Fred continues to move north through the Gulf of Mexico towards the Florida Panhandle, bringing a threat of storm surge, heavy rains, and isolated tornadoes along coastal sections of the Northern Nature Coast. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across Levy County. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Northern Nature Coast. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across northern portions of the Nature Coast. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across northern portions of the Nature Coast. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Northern Nature Coast. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across West Central and Southwest Florida. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL around 12 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, St Croix County. In Puerto Rico, Southeast and Vieques Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:52:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...For the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands. In Puerto Rico, Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Croix TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Croix * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Wind less than 39 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty. - PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials. - ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Thomas St John and adjacent islands * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Wind less than 39 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty. - PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials. - ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...For the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands. In Puerto Rico, Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...all local beaches. * WHEN...Through Monday 6 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands .The risk of flooding continues into the first part of Monday. FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, including the following areas, in Puerto Rico, Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques, and Western Interior. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * Through Monday afternoon * The center of Tropical Depression Grace is south of the local islands, tracking to the west-northwest, with rainbands pushing over the local islands. This storm will continue to bring periods of heavy rain. The potential for life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides continues, as well as rapid river flooding. The heavy rainfall activity will continue into early Monday, with southern and eastern Puerto Rico having the best chance of observing the heaviest rainfall activity. * Expect additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts, particularly across southern and eastern Puerto Rico. As a result, there is a risk for urban and small stream and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river rises, through the first part of Monday.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Juana Diaz, Penuelas, Ponce, Santa Isabel, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:55:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 00:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coamo; Juana Diaz; Penuelas; Ponce; Santa Isabel; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coamo in Puerto Rico Juana Diaz in Puerto Rico Penuelas in Puerto Rico Ponce in Puerto Rico Santa Isabel in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 1100 PM AST. * At 755 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the coastal waters of south central Puerto Rico. These showers are expected to move inland shortly, resulting in urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 09:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Gilchrist; Lafayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340) affecting Lafayette, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340). * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Monday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 17.6 feet and crest at 17.7 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to flood several roads in Gilchrist County downstream of the Rock Bluff gauge. Roads affected include NW 73rd Way, NW 82nd Terrace, SW 25th Place, and SW 86th Way.
Jackson County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Marianna * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Tuesday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 04:11:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 05:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Guanica in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico * Until 445 AM AST. * At 311 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the coastal waters of southwest Puerto Rico. These showers are expected to move inland shortly. This rainfall activity in addition to previous rains will continue to result in urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected with 1- 3 feet of inundation. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...South Walton and Coastal Bay Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Tuesday. At Panama City Beach, high tide is at 2:26AM CDT Monday and 3:32 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 06:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Guanica in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico * Until 600 AM AST. * At 509 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This rainfall activity in addition to previous rains will continue to result in urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 06:44:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Guanica in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico * Until 700 AM AST. * At 544 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This rainfall activity in addition to previous rains will continue to result in urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 05:31:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 06:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Guanica in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico * Until 515 AM AST. * At 431 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This rainfall activity in addition to previous rains will continue to result in urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Trego County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Trego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Trego County through 430 PM CDT At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wakeeney, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wakeeney and Ogallah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Bay TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Youngstown - Fountain * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org - Information from Bay County Emergency Management - http://www.baycountyfl.gov/EmergencyManagement
Pasco County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .With recent heavy rainfall, several areas continue to have elevated water levels. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Monday was 9.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 9.5 feet. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flooding threatens two homes on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.5 feet on 09/24/1997. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.5 Mon 9 am 9.5 9.4 9.4 9.3 9.2

