Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause Until January 31, 2022

 6 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education announced a final extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest, and collections until January 31, 2022. The Department states it believes this additional time and a definitive end date will allow borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults after restart. The Department will continue its work to transition borrowers smoothly back into repayment, including by improving student loan servicing.

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

