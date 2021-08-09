Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause Until January 31, 2022

A middle-class Latinx couple, both teachers, live in the suburbs with two young adult children. Their total annual income is over $110,000; consequently, they face the obstacle of not qualifying to receive adequate financial aid for their kids who attend college. The couple’s daughter spent four years at UC Davis and amassed over $35,000 of debt and will take out even more student loans to get her master’s degree. Meanwhile, their son was granted a scholarship at USC but has still taken out over $2,000 in student loans.