Good morning from Augusta. The Legislature’s redistricting committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss next steps after last week’s census data release. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s like a Christmas wish list: You circle everything in the catalogue and then when it gets closer you’re like, ‘Yeah that’s not going to happen,’” Waldo County Board of Commissioners Chair Amy Fowler said about the country’s planned uses for federal stimulus money, which have disappointed some broadband advocates. “It’s a work in progress.” Here’s your soundtrack.