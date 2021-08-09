Cancel
Detroit police investigating busy weekend of 'extremely violent' crimes

By Jim Kiertzner
WXYZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (WXYZ) — Interim Detroit Police Chief James White gave the news media updates on major cases from over the weekend on Monday. A drag racing and “drifting” incident on East Grand Boulevard at Milwaukee ended with an officer-involved fatal shooting. Chief White said two officers were working undercover in an undercover vehicle when a stolen Dodge Charger with a Hemi engine crashed into their car.

