Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

New elder abuse legislation aims to protect Wisconsin’s vulnerable citizens

By Damakant Jayshi
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099tEZ_0bMfEeQZ00
elderly, cane, falls

Damakant Jayshi

Elder abuse is a rising problem in states nationwide including in Wisconsin, a development the state’s legislators and the governor aim to address through new legislation signed into law last week.

Among the five bills that Gov. Tony Evers signed on Friday, one related to abuse against the elderly people in the state.

Senate Bill 17, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 76, creates harsher penalties for people who are convicted of elder abuse. The new legislation makes physical abuse of elderly people a crime, creates a framework for freezing or seizure of a defendant’s assets if charged with a financial exploitation crime involving an elderly person and allows elderly victims seeking a restraining order to appear in court remotely, if they choose to do so.

“Aging and older Wisconsinites are particularly vulnerable to financial and physical abuse and exploitation, and unfortunately, we are seeing a devastating and concerning rise in these crimes,” said Gov. Evers, in a statement released by his office. “This bill is an important bipartisan action to help put an end to elder abuse and protect some of our most vulnerable loved ones and neighbors.”

Officials from the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin (ADRC-CW) welcomed the new law.

“Elder abuse is a serious issue and unfortunately is a reality for too many of our most vulnerable Americans,” Jonette Arms, Executive Director of ADRC-CW told Wausau Pilot & Review. “I applaud the Wisconsin legislature for creating such a bill and thank Governor Evers for taking action to establish the 2021 Wisconsin Act 76.”

Arms pointed out the significance of designating physical abuse of elder abuse as a crime.

“In Wisconsin, elder abuse was charged under general criminal statutes,” she said. “Now that Wisconsin has established Act 76 targeting elder abuse as a crime. I hope perpetrators will think before committing crimes against older adults.”

ADRC reports instances of abuses to Adult Protection Services (APS) of North Central Health Care, which then investigates such complaints and takes appropriate action. An official from APS declined to comment or provide data related to elder abuse in the city and the county.

Many cases go unreported.

“Absolutely, not all cases of abuse are reported,” Arms from ADRC-CW. “Often older adults are being abused by someone they know such as a family member or caregiver and they fear repercussions from the abuser or they just do not want to get the person in trouble.”

Late last month, a Wausau-area woman was convicted in her mother’s death in an elder abuse case. A week before the governor signed the bill, Mary E. Tessmer pleaded guilty to an amended charge of recklessly subjecting an individual at risk to abuse, causing death. Her sentencing is expected on Dec. 13.

In June, Mayor of Wausau, Katie Rosenberg, issued a proclamation designating June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day. June 15 is also World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), elder abuse “is an intentional act, or failure to act, by a caregiver or another person in a relationship involving an expectation of trust that causes or creates a risk of harm to an older adult.” Of the abusers, 65% were either close family members or service providers, friends or neighbors, or employers. They include offspring, spouses, caregivers, other relatives and employers.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Annual Abuse and Neglect Report 2020 shows there were 9,473 reports of incidents regarding elderly people from all of the 72 Wisconsin counties. The number represents an increase of more than 65% in such cases since 2013.

According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), five million older Americans are abused every year. The annual loss suffered by “victims of financial abuse is estimated to be at least $36.5 billion.”

Damakant Jayshi is a reporter for Wausau Pilot & Review. He is also a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of GroundTruth Project that places journalists into local newsrooms. Reach him at damakant@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Abuse#Wisconsin Legislature#Elderly People#Financial Abuse#Senate#Wisconsinites#Adrc Cw#Americans#Wausau Pilot Review#Adult Protection Services#Aps#North Central Health Care#Cdc#Ncoa#Report For America#Groundtruth Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin Statenews8000.com

Democratic lawmakers announce legislation to fully legalize marijuana in Wisconsin

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. — State Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday announced a new bill that would fully legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. During a press conference outside of South Beloit’s marijuana dispensary, State Sen. Melissa Agard, one of the bill’s sponsors and a longtime advocate for legalization, said passing the bill would address racial inequities in the justice system, create a safe market for users, and provide economic opportunity for the state.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Proposed bill would legalize adult marijuana use in Wisconsin

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WMTV) - A Madison state senator introduced a bill Tuesday to legalize marijuana for adult recreational and medicinal purposes. Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) announced her intention to renew the push for legalized marijuana outside of an Illinois dispensary, where it is legal. The dispensary is located right on the Wisconsin-Illinois border, in South Beloit.
Bethany, OKEnid News and Eagle

New legislation protects rights of grieving families

OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation was signed April 22 to better protect the rights of grieving families after the loss of a pregnancy. Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, and Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, authored Senate Bill 647 also known as Lily’s Law. Lily’s Law extends to all families, regardless of when a...
Wisconsin Stateupnorthnewswi.com

Wisconsin Legislator Getting More Cozy With QAnon

Meanwhile, a QAnon sympathizer from Nashotah makes a court appearance for a paintball attack on Army Reservists and promising further violence. A Republican lawmaker from Fond du Lac County isn’t the only legislator continuing to undermine public confidence in Wisconsin elections with false and vague claims, but Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) is getting noticed for a growing number of connections to the QAnon conspiracy theory, believers of which are being watched by law enforcement out of concerns related to potential domestic terrorism.
Wisconsin Statewlip.com

New Census Numbers show shift in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s redistricting battle is moving into high gear with the release of detailed census numbers. The numbers released Thursday show a growing diverse population in urban areas such as Milwaukee County, rural population losses and other shifts that will determine congressional boundary lines and what parts of the state gain or lose seats in the Legislature.
PoliticsNewsday

AG's report claims toxic, abusive workplace protected Cuomo

ALBANY — Attorney General Letitia James’ report released Tuesday said a toxic, bullying culture that protected Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo allowed him to sexually harass several women for years. "The alleged sex-based harassment by the governor did not occur in a vacuum," the report continued. "The allegations of women who...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

New Hampshire law aims to protect medicated foster kids

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire plans to more closely monitor the use of medication that affects the mental state of children in foster care. Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed legislation requiring the Department of Health and Human Services to provide medication monitoring for children in foster care whenever a medication restraint is used. That refers to the involuntary administration of medication to immediately control behavior.
Delaware Statedelawarepublic.org

New Delaware law restricting auto-renewing contracts aims to protect consumers

Among the legislation that became law last week is a measure aimed at protecting consumers from contracts that renew automatically. It requires that auto-renewal or “evergreen” clauses in contracts be presented in a clear and conspicuous manner and that sellers alert consumers of upcoming renewals. It also requires that consumers have a way to cancel contracts that is at least as easy to use as the way they signed up.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

It’s time to reclaim Wisconsin’s legacy of water protection

August is National Water Quality Month, a month dedicated to bringing awareness to the fact that access to clean water is a human right we all share.  In Wisconsin — home of 15,000 lakes, two of the largest freshwater bodies in the world, and an amount of groundwater roughly equal to the volume of Lake […] The post It’s time to reclaim Wisconsin’s legacy of water protection appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois expands legislation to protect LGBTQ service members

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois leaders are actively working to improve the lives of Illinois service members, including those of the LGBTQ community. Seven bills were signed by governor JB Pritzker at the state fair on Sunday, August 15 to further legislation to honor and protect veterans, service members, and their partners.
Wisconsin StateWNCY

Poll Results: Wisconsin Not Moving in the Right Direction

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Is Wisconsin heading in the wrong direction? A new Marquette University Law School poll shows that a majority of people think so. When the poll last asked the question in late March of 2020, 61-percent of respondents felt the state was going in the right direction. That was right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy