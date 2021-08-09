Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coastal Georgia hospitals say COVID-19 surge has filled beds

By JEFF AMY
Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia hospitals say they are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients amid rising infections across the state, while health officials pleaded with people to wear masks and get vaccinated. Clinical leaders from four coastal Georgia hospitals said at a news conference Monday that their institutions are rapidly running...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Atlanta#Coastal Georgia#Ap#25 Bed Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Business Insider

Baton Rouge's largest hospital has reportedly run out of hospital beds due to COVID-19 spike in Louisiana

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge's largest hospital, has run out of hospital beds amid an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the hospital's staff. "There are no more beds left," Chief Medical Officer Katy O'Neal said at a press conference on Monday. At that same press conference, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would bring back its mask mandate and encouraged residents to get vaccinated.
Public HealthWebMD

COVID Cases Overwhelming Louisiana Hospitals

Aug. 5, 2021 -- With COVID-19 surging among a largely unvaccinated population, Louisiana is producing a glut of patients that is pushing hospitals and medical facilities to the brink. The surge is so overwhelming that a 33-member federal disaster assistance team arrived last week to help one of the state’s...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

COVID-19 cases have spiked by 312% over the last three weeks as hospitals in hot spots Florida, Louisiana and Missouri say they have reached capacity - despite vaccinations rising for a fifth day in a row

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise rapidly throughout the United States as the country enters its fourth wave of the pandemic. On Sunday, America recorded 25,141 new cases of coronavirus with a seven-day rolling average of 79,951, which is the highest average recorded since February 16. It also marks a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida reports record daily Covid-19 numbers with 22,783 new cases

Florida has recorded its highest daily total of new Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, as infections across the United States soared past 100,000. Florida reported a record 22,783 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 1,100 more than Florida’s previous single-day case count record last Saturday, according to figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 8 States Have "Out of Control" COVID Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic is raging, and Americans are raging against it. The question is, how many will get vaccinated. According to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, "eight states, many of which have lagged the national average for vaccinations, have Covid-19 patients that account for at least 15% of their overall hospitalizations." These stats are straining to keep up with this surge. Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

The eight states that make up half of all Covid cases in the US

Eight states now make up half of all coronavirus cases in the US, as infections continue to surge as a result of the more transmissible Delta variant.Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas make up approximately 51 per cent of patients across the nation, a CNN analysis has revealed.The high numbers come despite the fact that the eight states account for only around 24 per cent of the country’s population, the broadcaster said.Many of the states seeing surges are those with vaccination rates trailing behind the national average. However, outbreaks are also becoming more widespread across the...
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Emergency Health Order 8/13/21

Sierra County Public Health Officer Issues Health Order Requiring Masks Indoors Starting August 16, 2021. Loyalton, CA – August 13, 2021: Effective Monday, August 16, face coverings will be required for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in Sierra County. As a result of rapidly increasing case rates within the county, local and regional testing positivity rates, and number of COVID- 19 positive patients in hospitals, additional layers of protection are needed to slow the spread of COVID- 19 amidst a fourth surge. Since indoor spaces increase risk for spread there needs to be an extra layer of protection to provide to people who are both unable to get vaccinated or are more vulnerable to infection. Wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces reduces both the risk of getting and transmitting COVID-19 and does not limit business occupancy or operations.
Florida Statecltampa.com

As new COVID-19 cases surge, nearly 86 percent of Florida's hospital beds are full

Meanwhile, 41 hospitals across the state reported to the federal government that they had critical staffing shortages Wednesday morning. About 86 percent of the 56,172 inpatient hospital beds in Florida were occupied Wednesday as the state continues to struggle with a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to data updated by the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
Public HealthBillings Gazette

Wyoming Medical Center employees will be required to get COVID vaccine

Wyoming Medical Center employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than Nov. 1, according to a new policy. Banner Health, which acquired the hospital in October, issued a statement Tuesday that "being vaccinated for COVID-19 will be a condition of employment." “We care for some of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy