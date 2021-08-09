Santa Cruz County records two COVID deaths, stands by no mask mandate
SANTA CRUZ — For the first time since mid-May, Santa Cruz County recorded a COVID-19-related death in its data dashboard. On Monday, the county’s COVID-19 death toll increased from 207 residents to 209 residents. County officials were expecting this jump as they had been warned by local doctors that two recent deaths may have been caused, at least in part, by the virus. Death certificates confirmed the suspicion.www.santacruzsentinel.com
Comments / 0