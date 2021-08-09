Cancel
Santa Cruz County records two COVID deaths, stands by no mask mandate

By Melissa Hartman
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CRUZ — For the first time since mid-May, Santa Cruz County recorded a COVID-19-related death in its data dashboard. On Monday, the county’s COVID-19 death toll increased from 207 residents to 209 residents. County officials were expecting this jump as they had been warned by local doctors that two recent deaths may have been caused, at least in part, by the virus. Death certificates confirmed the suspicion.

