A fork in the road in Yosemite is reportedly dangerous for Teslas on autopilot
Teslas driving in autopilot mode seem to be having a problem with one road in Yosemite Valley, according to a Reddit user. While the accidents can't be corroborated with Yosemite National Park Service (who told SFGATE that they do not track motor vehicle accidents by make of vehicle), the user claims a park ranger told them there have been numerous Tesla accidents at the exact same spot in the valley.www.sfgate.com
