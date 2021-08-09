A fork in the road in Yosemite is reportedly dangerous for Teslas on autopilot

Tesla is known for many firsts. Its status as the first automaker to lean heavily into autonomous vehicles is its most controversial first. It’s no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Palo Alto, California-based company like to innovate. Being the first comes with many rewards but can also bring trials and tribulations. We know the challenges that Tesla’s Autopilot feature face today, but how and why did the company come up with the idea in the first place?