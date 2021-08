The iPhone can do a lot of nifty things, but if you feel like you know all its features by now, you’re likely mistaken. There are dozens of iPhone tricks hidden within the depths of our phones that would surprise you, even if you’ve been using one for many years. Whether you’re trying to make texting easier, free up valuable storage space, improve privacy or just make the experience more customized, there are plenty of awesome things you can do on your iPhone that you probably didn’t realize.