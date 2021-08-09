‘You’re not alone’: Veteran who built app for other women who served is GVSU’s Innovator of the Year

I would like your readers know about the good patriotic American people we have in our cities and state. Two of us that are members of the American Legion Post 72 Honor Guard in Orem were in Denny's in Orem today (Saturday 31st July) for lunch. Our Post had just completed Military Rites for a Veteran at the Orem Cemetery. We ordered and were visiting. A table with a large family were across the aisle. When they finished, the father of the group stood, faced us, and said "Thank you for your service gentlemen." They left. When we finished our meal, the waitress told that the family across from us had paid for our lunch.That means a lot to us and any Veteran. People in general, especially the older generation, appreciate and respect what America's Veterans have done to fight for and protect our freedoms. I want to say Thank You to the family who bought our lunch.