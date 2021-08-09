‘You’re not alone’: Veteran who built app for other women who served is GVSU’s Innovator of the Year
MUSKEGON, MI – Zaneta Adams has seen far too many of her fellow female veterans struggle to find a sense of belonging after serving in the military. Adams, who served in the Army National Guard for eight years, said female veterans often don’t see themselves as military veterans like their male counterparts do. Lacking a sense of identity, female veterans often struggle with depression because they think they are alone in their struggles, Adams said.www.mlive.com
