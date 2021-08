A dominating effort from the pitching staff helped Milwaukee to a 2-1 win Sunday afternoon over Pittsburgh. Eric Lauer got the start for the Brewers and went four innings. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out six. Five relievers finished things off, giving up just one hit over the final five innings. That included Devin Williams and Josh Hader handling the final two innings, respectively. In total, Milwaukee pitchers struck out 13 batters.