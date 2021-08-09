Ludacris welcomes fourth baby, daughter Chance Oyali: 'We are blessed'

Nick Cannon is a proud dad in new photos of his blended family, featuring him with all seven of his children. Abby De La Rosa posted a series of professional shots of her and Cannon's 1-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillon, who look like they already know their way around a DJ board as they posed in matching black and white headphones. The next set of family photos show Cannon and De La Rosa cuddling their boys from either side and giving them sweet kisses on their cheeks.