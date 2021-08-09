Cancel
Family Relationships

Ludacris welcomes fourth baby, daughter Chance Oyali: 'We are blessed'

By Georgia Slater
Posted by 
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLudacris is already dad to daughter Cadence, 6, with wife Eudoxie, and also has daughters Cai, 7, and Karma, 20 from previous relationships.

ew.com

