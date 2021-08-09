JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Jolyne Actress Explains Why She Loves Stone Ocean's Hero

The voice actor behind Asta revealed his most memorable moment from working over the anime's run! Black Clover wrapped up its three year and impressive 170 episode run earlier this year, and it was a pretty major event not only for fans but those who had worked on the series as well. This was especially true for the star behind Asta, Gakuto Kajiwara, as it was not only his first major leading role since pursuing voice acting but one of his first roles overall. With the anime coming to an end, Kajiwara took the time to look back on how far he and the show had come overall over its run.