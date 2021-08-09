Cancel
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Jolyne Actress Explains Why She Loves Stone Ocean's Hero

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe star behind Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's new Stone Ocean anime explained why she loved the new hero so much! When the new anime for the sixth iteration of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series was first announced to be in the works earlier this Spring, the only bit of information fans really had to go on was that Ai Fairouz had been cast as the new lead JoJo for the season. Now that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has held a special Summer event for Stone Ocean's debit, we have gotten to see much more of Fairouz in action.

