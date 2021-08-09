How to Invest: Dividend stocks and investing for yield

The pharmaceutical industry is undoubtedly playing a vital role in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Many pharma companies are delivering huge gains thanks to the heightened demand for their COVID-19-related products. And because the pandemic is nowhere near defeated, Warren Buffett is betting on major pharma stocks Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Merck & Co. (MRK), and Bristol-Myers (BMY). So, let’s find out if it’s worth emulating the legendary investor.Known as the “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) of Omaha,” Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors ever, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa) (BRK.A) recovered all of its pandemic-driven losses in the second quarter of 2021 to hit a record high. BRK.A’s operating income rose 21% year-over-year to $6.69 billion in the second quarter, while its equity investments rose 6.8% from the prior-year quarter to $28 billion. Shares of BRK.A have gained 36.4% over the past year and 25.5% year-to-date, outperforming the broader S&P 500 index’s 32.2% gains and 18.8% returns, respectively.
