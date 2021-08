NORTH LAWNDALE — Neighborhood teens have revived the Douglass Park mini-golf course that had been dilapidated and unused for more than a decade. Saturday’s grand opening of the Douglass 18 mini-golf course marked a culmination of years of research, planning and designing. More than 40 young people from North Lawndale and surrounding neighborhoods helped rebuild the 18-hole course, which had been defunct for so long that many never before had the opportunity to play there.