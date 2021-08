It could be the end of the year before you find a new CEO for the Boys and Girls Club of Door County. The organization has been looking for a new person for the position since John McMahon stepped down in late July. The Boys and Girls Club of Door County has been still showing its commitment to the area in the time since the change, focusing on its summer camp programming and the return of after-school activities this fall. Board President Steve Kane says they are looking for a great local candidate to take over the reins of the program.