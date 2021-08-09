Cancel
Real Estate

'We have to have transparency': More scrutiny for Opportunity Zones

By Jonathan Bach
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 6 days ago
Research is increasingly painting a controversial Trump-era tax break for real estate investors as messy and poorly coordinated, with little oversight.

Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

ABOUT

The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/portland
