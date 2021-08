(Undated) – Business owners across the state including here in Crawford County are invited to take advantage of “Back to Business” grants. CCDA Executive Director, Resa Shaner, says that Governor, J.B. Pritzker, announced the first in a series of “Back to Business” grants totaling around $250 million. The money will be split between businesses, hotels, bars, restaurants, and arts and entertainment venues. The only catch is that this next round will go to businesses that have not already received any stimulus money. Shaner says the application for these funds will be available beginning August 18th. To learn more follow the link below.