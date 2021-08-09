Phillies: Zack Wheeler says he’ll always have “chip” on shoulder about Mets

Wheeler (10-6) tossed a complete-game shutout in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Mets, scattering two hits and one walk while striking out 11. On the day the Phillies retired the No. 34 jersey of Roy Halladay, Wheeler paid homage to the late Hall of Famer by retiring 22 consecutive batters -- the most in franchise history since Halladay's perfect game on May 29, 2010. Wheeler was supremely efficient in recording double-digit punchouts for the sixth time this season, pumping in 80 of his 108 pitches for strikes on the afternoon. He now sits on a 2.42 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 23.9 K-BB% on the season, numbers that should put Wheeler in the conversation for his first Cy Young Award if voters penalize Mets ace Jacob deGrom (1.08 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 41.7 K-BB%) for his lower volume of innings pitched due to injury.
