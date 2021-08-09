Cancel
James Blue Charged In Crash That Killed Mack Motzko, Sam Schuneman

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driver in a crash that killed two young men, including the son of Gophers' men's hockey coach Bob Motzko, now faces charges, reports Frank Santaniello Vascellaro. (00:33) WCCO 4 News At 10 - Aug. 9, 2021.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Mack Motzko Honored During Celebration Of Life

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The gymnasium at St. Cloud Cathedral High School was filled Monday afternoon as community members gathered to remember 20-year-old Mack Motzko. The son of Gophers’ men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko died in a car crash in Orono. He was a passenger, along with 24-year-old Sam Schuneman, who also died. The driver, 51-year-old James Blue, turned himself in last week. Blue admitted to drinking before the crash. All walks of life were seen inside one room at Cathedral High School with one commonality: their love for Mack. During the service, Ella Motzko painted a picture of her brother’s life. “Dear Mack,...
Orono, MNmarkerzone.com

DRIVER IN THE ACCIDENT THAT KILLED 20-YEAR-OLD NAHLER MACK MOTZKO REPORTEDLY DRUNK, SPEEDING

A couple of weeks have now passed since the tragic death of 20-year-old Mack Motzko, who was killed in a car accident on July 25th in Orono, Minnesota. Motzko, who's father Bob is the head coach for the University of Minnesota Gophers men's hockey team, was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway, striking several trees, killing 24-year-old Sam Schunmean at the scene, and sending Motzko and 51-year-old James Blue with critical injuries. Motzko succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Orono, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Lighter Charge for This Kind of Case’: James Blue Could Face 8 Years For Drunken Crash That Killed Two Young Men

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Orono man is charged in the crash that killed two young men. Fifty-one-year-old James Blue faces four counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Blue posted a $500,000 bond before his first court hearing on Tuesday. Police say on the night of July 24, Blue drove at a speed of about 100 miles per hour. He struck several trees, killing his passengers, 24-year-old Sam Schuneman and 20-year-old Mack Motzko. According to the criminal complaint, Blue was showing the victims his Bentley and took them for a ride. Prior to the crash, Blue held a party at his place. Witnesses saw him...
Orono, MNkxlp941.com

Orono Man Charged In Crash Deaths Of Motzko, Friend

(Orono, MN) — An Orono man is facing multiple charges in the crash deaths of Mack Motzko and Sam Schuneman. Police say 51-year-old James Blue had a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit and was driving at over 100 miles per hour when he crashed his car July 24th near the 31-hundred-block of North Shore Drive, killing Motzko and Schuneman. Blue is charged with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide as well as other counts. Motzo is the son of Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, and Schuneman was dating Motzko’s sister Ella.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KROC News

Man Charged in Driving Deaths, Including Mack Motzko

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man has been charged with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide for crashing his car while driving drunk, resulting in the deaths of two passengers, one of whom was the son of the University of Minnesota men's hockey coach. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says...
Orono, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Mack Motzko Honored At Celebration Of Life In St. Cloud: ‘The World Did Not Wait To Love You’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The gymnasium at St. Cloud Cathedral High School was filled Monday afternoon as community members gathered to remember 20-year-old Mack Motzko. The son of Gophers’ men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko died in a car crash in Orono. He was a passenger, along with 24-year-old Sam Schuneman, who also died. The driver, 51-year-old James Blue, turned himself in last week. Blue admitted to drinking before the crash. All walks of life were seen inside one room at Cathedral High School with one commonality: their love for Mack. During the service, Ella Motzko painted a picture of her brother’s life. “Dear Mack,...
Saint Cloud, MNfox9.com

Celebration of life held for Mack Motzko in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A sea of red filled North Cathedral High School in St. Cloud Monday in a celebration of life service for Mack Motzko. Family and friends gathered to remember the young man after he died in a crash last week in Orono. Motzko graduated from St. Cloud's Cathedral High School last year and was preparing to move to Canada in the fall to play junior hockey.

