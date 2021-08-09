James Blue Charged In Crash That Killed Mack Motzko, Sam Schuneman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Orono man is charged in the crash that killed two young men. Fifty-one-year-old James Blue faces four counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Blue posted a $500,000 bond before his first court hearing on Tuesday. Police say on the night of July 24, Blue drove at a speed of about 100 miles per hour. He struck several trees, killing his passengers, 24-year-old Sam Schuneman and 20-year-old Mack Motzko. According to the criminal complaint, Blue was showing the victims his Bentley and took them for a ride. Prior to the crash, Blue held a party at his place. Witnesses saw him...