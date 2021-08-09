James Blue Charged In Crash That Killed Mack Motzko, Sam Schuneman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The gymnasium at St. Cloud Cathedral High School was filled Monday afternoon as community members gathered to remember 20-year-old Mack Motzko.
The son of Gophers’ men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko died in a car crash in Orono. He was a passenger, along with 24-year-old Sam Schuneman, who also died. The driver, 51-year-old James Blue, turned himself in last week. Blue admitted to drinking before the crash.
All walks of life were seen inside one room at Cathedral High School with one commonality: their love for Mack. During the service, Ella Motzko painted a picture of her brother’s life.
“Dear Mack,...
Comments / 0