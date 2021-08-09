Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Queens Parents Confused By Opening – And Closing – Of Astoria Park Playground

By Jenna DeAngelis
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ToTd_0bMf6nyX00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After a Queens park playground appeared to be open for a weekend and then abruptly closed, parents want to know what’s going on.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis went to the city for answers, and spoke to eager Astoria residents.

“Please open the playground soon!” two young boys said.

It’s a plea to the city Parks Department from friends Archer and Arlo, who don’t like seeing the Astoria Park playground closed.

“There’s a lot of stuff to climb,” Arlo Pignataro said.

Arlo got a chance to climb and swing in the park when it was open on July 31.

“Kids were playing, and the sun was shining, so he got to go in the new splash pad, and swing and climb, and it was great. And then the next day I had to tell him that it wasn’t actually open,” said mother Amybeth Whissel.

That’s because the next day, parents like Marianna Scantlebury were asked by Parks staff to leave.

“It was like a mixed message because some of the Parks Department was saying it was unsafe and that there were tests that needed to be done and there were other people saying, oh, it had something to do with the sprinkler system,” Scantlebury said.

Disappointing to those who have been waiting since park improvements were announced in 2016. According to the Parks Department website , playground reconstruction started in 2019, and was completed in July.

“It seemed like it was open for good, and now I’m actually surprised to see its closed down now,” said Astoria resident Sean Hartnett.

“Another reason why I was sure it was open is because there’s an attached splash pad to the park that’s in between the playground and the pool and that was totally open,” said parent Amanda Sesumi.

“Charybdis Playground will officially open very soon. We know the community is eager for the playground to open; we appreciate their patience. The playground has not come out of construction quite yet—the site was breached but has since been secured,” a Parks spokesperson said.

“There hasn’t been too much communication about it and I think that’s what’s really frustrating for the families,” Sesumi said.

“This is just so incredibly important for their mental health and physical health, and we really hope they can kind of move things along so at least they get the end of the summer and the fall in the park,” Whissel said.

“I would be really happy,” Arlo said.

DeAngelis was told once final inspections are complete, the playground will open. While the Parks Department wouldn’t give a specific timeline, it said “very soon.”

The Parks Department said it didn’t have anyone available for an on-camera interview. There were some workers at the site while CBS2’s crew was there Monday.

Comments / 1

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Astoria, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astoria Park#Cbs2#The Parks Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYC Vaccine Mandate Starts Monday For Indoor Dining, Gyms And Entertainment Venues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is set to become the first U.S. city to require proof of vaccination this week — for a variety of indoor activities. The vaccination requirement is an effort to lessen the spread of COVID-19, but not everyone believes this mandate is the answer, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Sunday. More than 200 people rallied outside Gracie Mansion, chanting “Freedom! Freedom!” as they vowed to ignore Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s vaccine mandate, requiring customers and employees of restaurants with indoor dining, gyms and other indoor venues like theaters be vaccinated. “We don’t like the mandates. We don’t approve...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York City Now Requiring Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Dining, Gyms And Entertainment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Proof of vaccination will be required for some indoor activities in New York City starting Monday. New York is the first U.S. city to impose such a mandate, in an effort to beat back the coronavirus, especially the Delta variant. The “Key to NYC Pass” initiative means employees and visitors of restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues need to be vaccinated. “If you want to come to an indoor space, you should be vaccinated,” Gotham Comedy Club Manager Tom Gamblin said. Gamblin said the comedy club is ready to check proof at the door, even though the program won’t be...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York City Homecoming Week Kicks Off With Outdoor Concert In Orchard Beach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Homecoming Week kicks off Monday with the first of five outdoor concerts. Tonight’s show will be held in Orchard Beach, the Bronx. The lineup of hip-hop legends includes KRS-One, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Busy Bee, CL Smooth, DJ Hollywood, DJ Jazzy Joyce, DJ Kevie Kev, Fantastic Five, Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio, Grand Wizard Theodore, Joeski Love, Kid Capri, Nice & Smooth, PopMaster Fabel, Soul Sonic Force, T La Rock, Ultra Magnetic MC’s. Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined by Greg Nice, of Nice & Smooth, for his Monday press briefing, who said...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York Transit Museum Reopens In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Transit Museum reopened Saturday. The museum in downtown Brooklyn has been closed for over a year because of the pandemic. Advanced tickets and masks are required to get in. New health and safety procedures are also in place. For more information, visit nytransitmuseum.org.
Posted by
CBS New York

8 People Shot On Playground In Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD responded to multiple shootings overnight, including one in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Police say eight people were shot — four men, and four women. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at a playground on Dekalb Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard. All eight victims were listed in stable condition at area hospitals. The NYPD also responded to a shooting in Cypress Hills and two in Queens — one in Ozone Park, the other in Laurelton.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Candlelight Vigil In Honor Of COVID-19 Victims Held In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A candlelight vigil to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 was held in Brooklyn on Saturday. About two dozen people gathered in Park Slope to mourn the lives lost and to show support to those who have lost a family member during the pandemic. Attendees lit candles and listened to a violinist perform before listening to some heartfelt speeches. “So many people were taken so abruptly because we had no way of controlling it, so I think it’s just important to remember them as individual lives and as the people that they were,” said organizer Andra Tomsa, with the nonprofit Spare. Organizers say the only way to end this pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Delta Variant Spread Has Some Questioning Safety Of Even Outdoor Events

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some health experts in New Jersey are urging even vaccinated people to take extra precautions outdoors as Delta variant cases surge. Whether tailgating, celebrating at a big event or dancing at a concert, some wonder how safe it is to attend with no mask mandates and no social distancing. Health experts say beware, even if vaccinated. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to Dr. Stanley H. Weiss, a Rutgers University epidemiologist and infectious disease expert. “Delta seems to throw us another curveball,” Baker said. “Yes, Delta is a different beast,” Weiss said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Black Business Month: Brooklyn Pop-Up Brings Small Business Owners Together For Exposure, Networking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — August is Black Business Month, and in Brooklyn on Saturday, small business owners were brought together under a single roof to reach out to customers and each other. Uriah Shelton is 12 years old and running a small business. “Since I was, like, 8, I’ve been wanting to sell stuff and do fashion,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. Her business creation, Fly High Cosmetics and Accessories with Uriah, got a boost at a pop-up event featuring dozens of entrepreneurs. The event included fragrances, art and several cosmetics vendors who see themselves as partners, not competitors. “I do this right out of...
Garden City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Garden City Restaurant Owners Pushing Back Against Orders To Remove Outdoor Dining Structures: ‘It’s Illogical’

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a showdown over outdoor dining on Long Island. Some restaurants in the village of Garden City are facing orders to remove structures put up at the start of the pandemic. Owners and customers say the timing couldn’t be worse with COVID numbers surging. The owners of Revel say their outdoor dining set-up has been a lifeline, but suddenly, they received a notice to take it down. “We were just flabbergasted,” owner Jim Doukas told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff. “We were approved to put up this structure.” Several popular Garden City restaurants have learned their permits for outdoor dining structures...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYC Residents Urged To Conserve Power During Excessive Heat Warning

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An excessive heat warning took effect Thursday in New York City, with temperatures feeling as high as 110 degrees. Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to conserve energy in order to prevent outages. WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Excessive Heat Warning  Web Extra: Click here for the latest forecast and weather alerts “If you don’t need to use something today — If you don’t need to do the laundry, if you don’t need to use your microwave, if you don’t need to use air conditioning or a lot of lights — turn off anything you don’t need,” he said...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD Det. Shantay Neal-Baker Dies From COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has lost another member of its family due to COVID-19. Det. Shantay Neal-Baker died Saturday morning after serving New York City for 20 years. In an internal memo to the department obtained by CBS2, Commissioner Dermot Shea said Neal-Baker started as a communications technician, then later became an officer in the 73rd and 90th precincts. We’re saddened to announce that today we lost another member of our NYPD family: Detective Shantay Neal-Baker, who faithfully served the people of NYC for 20 years, has lost her battle with #COVID19. Our hearts go out to her friends & family — and we vow to #NeverForget Shantay. pic.twitter.com/CArlfLe3cy — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) August 14, 2021 She was most recently working in the risk mitigation division. Shea says her dedication will never be forgotten.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Tour Bus With Over 50 People On Board Overturns In Upstate New York

BRUTUS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More than 50 people were rushed to the hospital after a tour bus overturned in upstate New York on Saturday. It happened just after 12:30 p.m. State police say the bus was traveling westbound on the New York State Thruway in Brutus, about half an hour west of Syracuse, when it crashed on the grassy shoulder. Fifty-seven people were on board, including the 66-year-old driver, and all were taken to the hospital for injuries ranging from minor to serious. All lanes are now open. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) August 14, 2021 Police say the JTR Transportation bus was heading to Niagara Falls from Poughkeepsie. It’s unclear why the driver veered off the road.
Hempstead, NYPosted by
CNN

Sharks Spotted At Rockaway, Lido Beaches

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Swimmers were forced out of the water at Rockaway Beach again Thursday afternoon after there were multiple shark sightings. All beaches within six blocks of 131st Street were closed to swimming. Beach-goers are also being urged to stay out of the water at Rockaway Beach due...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Video Of NYPD Arresting Woman For Walking Dogs Without Leashes Sparks Outrage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video of a woman being arrested at Manhattan’s Riverside Park is sparking outrage online. Her crime was walking her dogs without leashes. Dora Marchand, 29, says at first, officers were going to give her a warning, but they placed her in handcuffs when she couldn’t show them any ID, which she says she left at her apartment. Marchand says she was taken to a holding cell and left handcuffed for two hours before she was released. “I was pretty calm the whole time, like, I didn’t, like, curse them out,” she said. “They put me in a cell by myself … I felt like they were treating me like a criminal.” The Parks Department, however, is defending the officers’ actions, saying the video doesn’t show Marchand becoming confrontational when she was asked for ID.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

‘I Tried My Best:’ Queens Businesses Already Struggling To Stay Afloat Badly Damaged By Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving fire Thursday in Queens severely damaged four businesses that fought hard to stay afloat during the pandemic. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with one of the devastated owners. Toshiaki Takahaski was overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage to his grocery store, Taiyo Foods. He watched as it was boarded up following the fire at a neighboring business. “When I was coming here, already start a lot of smoking. Fire from another restaurant. I cannot take care of anything,” he told DeAngelis. (CBS2) The husband and father of two, known by the community as Taka, later salvaged any items he...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Experts Urge Parents To Check In With Kids In Excessive Heat, Keep An Eye Out For Heat Exhaustion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s important to check on the elderly and pets during oppressive heat, but don’t forget to keep an eye on your kids, too. The pool is the obvious way to beat the heat, but really any form of cold water will do. “Campers have swim during day, but they also have water slides. We have the sprinklers on on our field as well,” said Katie Duffy, director of camps at Asphlat Green. At Asphalt Green summer day camp on the East Side, the extreme heat means a modified schedule. “We have a heavily indoor schedule or areas that utilize our...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Power Restored To Parts Of Westchester And Staten Island That Had Been Asked To Conserve Energy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Con Ed says a voltage reduction has ended after asking residents on Staten Island and in Westchester County to conserve energy while crews repaired equipment that has been damaged from days of extreme heat. On Staten Island, power has been fully restored to 6,000 customers who were left in the dark Friday. But voltage there had been reduced by five percent. The energy company had also asked more than 39,000 customers in north and south parts of the island to limit use of appliances. It was a similar situation in southeast Westchester, where voltage was reduced by eight percent. Forty thousand customers had been asked to conserve energy there. All service has since been restored.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Con Edison Asks Staten Island, Westchester County Residents To Conserve Energy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Con Edison is asking residents on Staten Island and in Westchester County to conserve energy while crews repair equipment that has been damaged from the extreme heat. On Staten Island, voltage has been reduced by 5%. Late Friday, Con Ed said it fully restored power to about 6,000 customers who had been left in the dark earlier. The energy company is asking more than 39,000 customers in north and south parts of the island to limit use of appliances. There’s a similar situation in southeast Westchester, where voltage is reduced by 8% and 40,000 customers are being asked to conserve energy.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
CBS New York

For Seniors, Aging In Place Can Mean Peace Of Mind

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A movement is happening on Long Island to allow seniors the dignity of spending their retirement years in their own homes. The United Way is helping some elderly homeowners modify their houses with simple, safe solutions. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan introduces us to a Suffolk County couple who are aging in place. “This home is a blessing to my husband and my family,” said Carolyn King. When their health slowed them, senior citizens Carolyn and Lorenza King feared they would be forced out of their Shirley home, which they bought with pride three decades ago. “When I was young I wanted to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy