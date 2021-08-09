Editorial: The Tokyo Olympic Games reflected our uncommon times

When Pierre de Coubertin revived the Olympic Games in 1896 he envisioned a celebration of sport, believing it held the key to break down the barriers of misunderstanding between nations and lay the groundwork for global peace.

The world has yet to realize that dream, of course, and the modern Olympic Games, which de Coubertin intended to be free from politics and petty grievances is, sadly, anything but. They are instead a reflection of our times, as they have ever been.

So, over the past two weeks, the world gazed upon the remarkable feats on display in Tokyo and saw a snapshot of our world. And, like the reflection in a mirror, we can each take from them what we want.

For some, memories of this year’s Olympic Games will be filled with moments of triumph and heartbreak. Of remarkable achievements and devastating losses. Athletes at the apex of their abilities — the product of a lifetime of work — arms aloft in celebration or head hung low in defeat.

Many spectators come to the games cheering for favorites — gymnast Simone Biles, for example, sprinter Allyson Felix or swimmer Katie Ledecky — and come away marveling at a newcomer’s performance or a surprise upset, such as 17-year-old Alaskan Lydia Jacoby winning the 100m breaststroke or 21-year-old distance swimmer Bobby Finke’s two gold medal wins.

In Hampton Roads, there were plenty of local stars to follow throughout the games, including Chesapeake’s Michael Cherry, who won gold in the men’s 4x400 meter relay. From BMX rider Justin Dowell to high jumper Tynita Butts-Townsend to Stephanie Roble in sailing, there was no shortage of athletes with ties to the region and the commonwealth.

Not everything went as fans here might have hoped. Favorite Grant Holloway, a Chesapeake native, was nipped at the end of the 110-meter hurdles and had to settle for silver. Norfolk boxer Keyshawn Davis lost his gold-medal match after an inspiring run and also earned a silver.

And some dreams weren’t allowed to flourish. Chidi Okezie, a Hampton University star, wasn’t allowed to compete because Nigerian authorities failed to administer enough drug tests. What an awful shame to have trained for so long only to have your hopes undone by administrative ineptitude.

There was no denying that these Olympics Games were unlike any in memory — with complications that we hope will never be repeated. The pandemic forced officials to delay the games by one year and events were held in empty buildings, with fans prohibited from attending due to COVID-19 protocols.

And despite a two-year ban from Olympic competition for a state-sponsored doping program, Russian Olympians were still allowed to compete as the “Russian Olympic Committee,” which undermined the very reason for having rules against doping in sports.

Curiously, there was also an undercurrent of resentment in the United States against athletes who dared to voice their political views. Some went so far as to celebrate the U.S. women’s soccer team losing in a semifinal, apparently so patriotic are these folks that they root against the United States in international competition.

That, again, speaks to the impossibility of the Olympic challenge to hold up athletic competition as a model for the best of humanity, while shoving off the politics and bitterness and ugliness that is humanity at its worst.

Did the Olympics bring us together? Not really, not when the games are at an impossible time difference for many of us, the competitions were often difficult to locate on an array of broadcast platforms and the nation so deeply divided.

But there were moments of triumph and numerous remarkable achievements that we will take away from these games, and we celebrate those who represented this country with skill, grace and determination — especially those from Hampton Roads — and who made us proud these two weeks.

The Tokyo Olympics did not heal the world, as Pierre de Coubertin may have hoped, but they were, as ever, a spectacle to behold.