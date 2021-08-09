Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Page urges St. Louis County Council to adopt mask mandate

By Jim Salter, Associated Press
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ud6kz_0bMf6Wv400

The head of St. Louis County's government on Monday urged its council to adopt a mask mandate amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The request from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, comes after a judge last week issued an order that, at least temporarily, halted a mask requirement for indoor public places that Page had announced last month. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt then sued to stop it after the County Council voted to overturn it. A hearing on a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Page said during a news conference that Missouri's largest county with about 1 million residents is now averaging 311 new COVID-19 cases each day - six times the number from two months ago. Data from St. Louis regional hospitals shows that 493 patients are hospitalized with the virus, compared with 93 hospitalizations in June.

The County Council meets Tuesday and Page urged passage of a mask requirement, a move that would make the court case moot. Schmitt's lawsuit argued that Missouri law gives the council the authority to terminate the mask requirement.

Page said the council's vote in July "has brought confusion, anxiety and anger. Most importantly, the move could sicken more of our children who are not yet able to get the vaccine We are seeing younger people in our ICUs battling COVID-19."

Statewide, cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday reported 1,119 new cases, bringing the pandemic total to 587,979. The seven-day average reported Monday was 1,190 cases. The death toll remained at 9,828.

Information from the state shows a seven-day average of 2,136 people hospitalized with the virus, the highest number since January. Missouri hospital bed capacity is down to 17%, and capacity in intensive care units is at 16%.

Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital Springfield, said COVID-19 hospitalizations there have dropped slightly since reaching a peak of 155 on July 23-24. As of Monday, the hospital had 106 patients with COVID-19 and an additional 22 who are no longer infectious but still recovering from having the virus.

He noted Springfield-area hospitals were the first in the state to record an influx of new cases from the delta variant and officials had anticipated a small drop after hitting the peak.

Health officials are expecting a continuing increase in cases across Missouri for the next few weeks, which will combine with normal summer traumas caused by people being out and participating in summer activities, he said.

"So when I say it's not a bad as it was, that's really relative," he said. "It's still bad. That 106 patients is a big number and it's still a big strain on our system."

Vaccination rates remain low. Information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 58.7% of all Americans have initiated vaccination. But in Missouri, just 49.3% of residents have had at least one shot.

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County Council#County Executive#Democrat#Republican#The County Council#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Congress & Courtskiss951.com

Court Requires Man To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Or Go To Jail

Ohio Court Requires Man, 21, To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Despite His Refusal. A 21-year-old man in Ohio was ordered to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of his probation. If he is not vaccinated by his next court appearance he will be sent back to jail. The man has stated he will not get the vaccine. He was sentenced to two years probation for possession of fentanyl. The judge said in a statement, this defendant was in possession of fentanyl which is deadlier than the vaccine and Covid-19. The defendant expressed no objections during the proceedings and stated no medical concerns.
Clayton, MOabc17news.com

COVID exposure from St. Louis County Council meeting unclear

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Health officials say they are struggling to track down a crowd of anti-mask protesters who attended a St. Louis County Commission after one of the meeting participants tested positive for COVID-19. Hundreds showed up at the July 27 meeting to oppose a public health order requiring people to wear masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that some attendees also declared their opposition to getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Spring Schmidt, deputy director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, said in a statement Friday that county investigators first encountered difficulty identifying people from the large crowd, then got resistance or outright silence from attendees they were able to locate.
Christian County, KYwhopam.com

Local legislators urge Gov. to rescind mask mandate for day cares

Christian County’s delegation to the Kentucky General Assembly is asking Governor Andy Beshear to reconsider his mask mandate for day cares. Representatives Myron Dossett, Lynn Bechler and Walker Thomas and Senator Whitney Westerfield sent a letter to Governor Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack asking for the reconsideration, with Dossett saying they don’t believe it’s beneficial to ask a toddler to go through their day with a mask on.
Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Don’t count on County Council to help in virus crisis

Letter: Wagner missed chance to stand up to Trump’s big lie Letter: Vaccine skeptics, Trump voters have much in common Letter: Who stands up for rights of landlords with mortgages? Letter: Americans were smarter about vaccines in the 1950s Letter: Trump’s anti-virus efforts don’t get enough credit. Regarding “St. Louis...
adairvoice.com

Attendee at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting tests positive for Covid-19

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 3:67 p.m. Judge Executive Gale Cowan released the following statement Friday afternoon:. It has come to our attention this afternoon, Friday, August 13, 2021, that an attendee of Tuesday’s Adair County Fiscal Court meeting has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We have been in contact with the Adair Co. Health Department and anyone we feel was within 6 ft of this person, we have tried to notify directly and should quarantine for 7 days with no symptoms. You would be allowed to return to normal activity on Tuesday with no symptoms and a negative test on Sunday or Monday of next week. If you have been fully vaccinated, you are not required to quarantine as long as you show no symptoms.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

North St. Louis County Democrats urge Webb, Days to back masks

Aug. 13—ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two north St. Louis County councilwomen are facing criticism for voting against a countywide mask mandate this week, as some political leaders in their districts urge the council to reconsider the measure for the good of North County residents. First, on Wednesday, more than a...
Saint Louis County, MOstlpublicradio.org

St. Louis County Schools Will Require Masks Indoors

Most St. Louis County school districts will require students and staff to wear masks indoors this upcoming school year. There is no mask mandate in St. Louis County, but county school districts have decided to keep masks in the classroom. Only the Ferguson-Florissant School District has yet to make an announcement on its mask policy.
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Another St. Louis County Council meeting devolves into a clown show

St. Louis County Council members insisted previously that their opposition to a mask mandate was rooted in the dictatorial way that County Executive Sam Page’s administration had tried to impose it without working with the council. They urged him to collaborate and recognize the legislative branch’s legitimate role in setting such policies. So Page went before the council Tuesday night to make his case, only to be heckled by an unruly crowd that repeatedly interrupted pro-mask speakers with shouts of “liar!”
Congress & Courtspanolian.com

Chief Justice issues emergency order regarding COVID-19

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order on Thursday, Aug. 5, implementing COVID-19 safeguards in all courts in the state. The emergency order gives individual judges discretion to adopt safety measures. Judges have discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Sept. 10. The order calls for...
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

Mississippi Supreme Court issues emergency order due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Supreme Court of Mississippi has issued an emergency order due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and to ensure the safety of community members and all local and state judges. The following updated measures have been ordered:. All local and state courts-municipal, justice, county, chancery,...
Saint Louis County, MNhometownfocus.us

Masks recommended again in St. Louis County

St. Louis County is experiencing substantial transmission of COVID-19, which means everyone is recommended to again wear face masks in indoor, public places, regardless of vaccination status. Substantial transmission is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as 50 or more cases in a week per 100,000 residents. As of August 2, the case rate in St. Louis County had risen to 54.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy