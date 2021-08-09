Cancel
Mobile, AL

Typical summer heat and humidity continues, Watch out for afternoon downpours

By Ed Bloodsworth
WKRG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our current weather pattern perfectly describes summer on the Gulf Coast. Expect this pattern to stick around for a while. Some pop-up showers and storms will continue through the evening and into the night. The atmosphere will stabilize after sunset allowing for the rain to slowly come to an end. Overnight temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will stay light and variable.

www.wkrg.com

