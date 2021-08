• Alex Caruso has never averaged over 21.0 minutes per game or more than 9.2 points per game in a season, but few batted an eye when he received his four-year $37 million deal with Chicago. Why? Well, you can’t teach giving a sh*t, and the 27-year-old guard gives many sh*ts. Or, well, he gives a lot about one sh*t. Whichever’s the right way to say that.