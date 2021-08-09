Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

5 ways AI can help mitigate the global shipping crisis

By Ahmer Inam
TechCrunch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five methods we’ve been counseling clients to adopt:. Use data and analytics to identify and map out the inventory being affected by the global shipping crisis. If you don’t have the data about what is on a ship transporting your materials, then use this crisis as an opportunity to justify prioritizing supply chain digital transformation with data, IoT and advanced analytics (e.g., machine learning and simulation). You need to know the location of your goods all times if you are going to successfully gauge what impact a shortage will have on your operation.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Plan B#Civil Unrest#Shipping#Ai#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessTechCrunch

Daily Crunch: 3 US Senators ask Amazon how biometric payment system will handle customers’ palm prints

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 13, 2021. We made it to Friday, everyone. Congratulations! Despite it being the end of the week, we still have lots to talk about. Reddit taking on TikTok. Valuation changes in a key startup sector. And what it may really mean for a workplace to be apolitical. So read on, friends — there’s a lot to talk about! — Alex.
SoftwareInfoworld

Decoding Right-Sized AI for ITSM & ITOM Success

A recent multinational survey (850 respondents) conducted by IDG sheds light on how AI is rapidly emerging as a gamechanger in the effort to upgrade and modernize ITSM & ITOM capabilities. Nearly 70% of IT managers said AI would be critical or very important in these efforts. This broad enthusiasm for AI is evident by the technology’s adoption within many organizations. More than one-quarter (27%) of the survey respondents have fully deployed AI-enabled ITSM/ITOM solutions, and another 34% have made initial deployments in select use cases and departments.
TechnologyCIO

Liberating legacy data through data digital decoupling

Welcome to second episode of this three part series on ‘Liberating data: the new paradigm to drive business success and customer delight’ brought to you by Google Cloud, Accenture and IDG Communications. In episode one we heard about the importance of creating a proper Customer Data Architecture (CDA) as the...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How AutoML could drive the future of Data Science Jobs

The popularity of AutoML solutions has increased in recent years. There are many companies offering a wide range of solutions. These solutions focus on common business problems and tasks frequently pursued by data scientists. Below is the list of top AutoML solutions. This list is based on AIMultiple, a technology...
EconomyPosted by
CNN

3 ways companies can help advance racial equity

Dan Schulman is the CEO of PayPal. Robert F. Smith is the CEO of private equity firm Vista Equity. Rich Lesser is the CEO of Boston Consulting Group. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own. Amid the national reckoning over racial inequality, corporations and foundations across the country...
EconomyCIO

Transforming the customer experience with customer data architecture (CDA)

Welcome to this three part podcast series on ‘Liberating data: the new paradigm to drive business success and customer delight’ brought to you by Google Cloud, Accenture and IDG Communications. In this our first episode we’ll be talking about the importance of developing a proper customer data architecture (CDA) as...
Computersaithority.com

Latent AI Raises $19 Million Series A To Enable Next Generation AI Factories

New Investors and Fortune 500 Partners will Accelerate Latent AI’s Ability to Enable AI-Powered Solutions at the Edge for Multiple Industries. Latent AI has announced the closing of a $19 million Series A investment round co-led by Blackhorn Ventures and Future Ventures. Other notable investors in this round include Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin, 40 North Ventures, Pegasus Tech Ventures and Autotech Ventures. This funding will support the company’s mission to empower developers to optimize AI models for the edge continuum. Latent AI is enabling next generation AI factories to deploy AI applications at scale, and in a fast, repeatable and robust manner.
TechnologyCIO

Customer experience: The new IT imperative

CIO Amy Evins and her team have moved away from talking about technology as something that supports the products the company sells to instead focusing on IT that creates experiences customers want. “Even just five years ago, when CIOs talked strategy, it was about growth, it was very product driven....
TechnologySilicon Republic

‘Robotic process automation works best alongside people’

Deloitte’s Conor Wallace discusses his role as a business analyst within the intelligent automation team. As part of the recent Automation Week on Siliconrepublic.com, Deloitte’s Allison Rose Barry told us all about her job as a robotic process automation (RPA) developer. RPA is essentially technology that enables software or bots to carry out repetitive and rule-based digital tasks.
ComputersInfoworld

How cloud services get built today

The “open source business model” has been obvious for some time: It’s called cloud. But obvious in theory doesn’t mean it’s easy to pull off in practice. As software luminary Tim Bray once said, “The qualities that make people great at carving high-value [open source] software out of nothingness aren’t necessarily the ones that make them good at operations.” He’s correct, but it’s also true that during the past few years open source companies have become exceptionally good at cloud operations.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Baffle lands $20M Series B to simplify data-centric encryption

Baffle was founded in 2015 to help thwart the increasing threats to enterprise assets in public and private clouds. Unlike many solutions that only encrypt data in-transit and at-rest, Baffle’s solution keeps data encrypted while it’s being processed by databases and applications through a “security mesh” that de-identifies sensitive data that it claims offers no performance impact to customers.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Shopistry bags $2M to provide ‘headless commerce without the headaches’

Jaafer Haidar and Tariq Zabian started Shopistry in 2019. Haidar’s background is as a serial technology founder with exits and ventures in e-commerce and cloud software. He was working as a venture capitalist when he got the idea for Shopistry. Zabian is a former general manager at OLX, an online classified marketplace.
BusinessTechCrunch

Early-stage benchmarks for young cybersecurity companies

However, the early stages of cybersecurity company-building are often shrouded in mystery, only coming into the light for fundraising and feature announcements. This leaves many entrepreneurs we speak with asking what exactly cybersecurity companies are achieving behind the curtain to earn these huge victories. Though every company’s journey is unique,...
TechnologyPosted by
MyChesCo

Vertex Launches Advanced Cloud-Based Solution for VAT Compliance

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) announced this week the availability of the Vertex® Cloud VAT Compliance solution with advanced features that support the changing tax environment across Europe and other countries that require the digitalization of value-added tax (VAT) and goods and services tax (GST). The solution centralizes and streamlines compliance as companies enter new territories and indirect tax filings become more complex.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Why Data Science Is Important for All Developers

In my pastime, I like to watch videos, read articles, or even just check the news about all things new in the tech world. Whether it’s innovations or every just privacy update like what’s been going in with iPhone, it’s always interesting to stay on top of what’s going on. When I think about keeping up with data science it’s interesting to stay up to date on improvements no matter what field of study that it comes from. Sometimes it may be Machine Learning, other times it may be AI (artificial intelligence), or my personal favorite, AR (augmented reality). I’m especially interested in data visualization, especially through AR.
Cell PhonesVentureBeat

Realizing IoT’s potential with AI and machine learning

The key to getting more value from industrial internet of things (IIoT) and IoT platforms is getting AI and machine learning (ML) workloads right. Despite the massive amount of IoT data captured, organizations are falling short of their enterprise performance management goals because AI and ML aren’t scaling for the real-time challenges organizations face. If you solve the challenge of AI and ML workload scaling right from the start, IIoT and IoT platforms can deliver on the promise of improving operational performance.
ComputersNew Haven Register

Learn Google DevOps Skills to Improve Your Organization's Efficiency

DevOps combines software development and IT operations, aiming to shorten the system development life cycle and set up continuous improvement for software deployments. Sixty-three percent of practitioners say that DevOps practices shorten their software development life cycle and lead to additional deployments. That means, when your organization adopts DevOps practices, you can better update your software and release more, stronger releases faster. That's great for your business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy