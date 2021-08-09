5 ways AI can help mitigate the global shipping crisis

In my pastime, I like to watch videos, read articles, or even just check the news about all things new in the tech world. Whether it’s innovations or every just privacy update like what’s been going in with iPhone, it’s always interesting to stay on top of what’s going on. When I think about keeping up with data science it’s interesting to stay up to date on improvements no matter what field of study that it comes from. Sometimes it may be Machine Learning, other times it may be AI (artificial intelligence), or my personal favorite, AR (augmented reality). I’m especially interested in data visualization, especially through AR.