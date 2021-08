MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The M-28 construction in Munising is behind on schedule, but it’s still expected to be finished this year. “Right now, crews are working on stages 7 and 8 of the project which is Lynn St. to Hickory St. and then Hickory St. to the west all the way out to Commercial,” said MDOT Spokesperson Dan Weingarten.