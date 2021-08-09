Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mark Tarlov, Producer of ‘Copycat’ and ‘Serial Mom,’ Dies at 69

By Ethan Shanfeld
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqsQo_0bMf5Rc400

Mark Tarlov , who produced the John Waters-directed films “Pecker,” “Serial Mom” and “Cecil B. Demented,” died on July 31 at his home in Manhattan due to cancer, his family announced. He was 69.

Starting his career in entertainment in 1979, Tarlov worked in business affairs at Warner Bros. before executive producing his first feature, “Christine,” based on the Stephen King novel. In 1986, Tarlov produced Sidney Lumet’s “Power,” which starred Richard Gere, Gene Hackman and Julie Christie. In 1995, he produced “Copycat,” starring Holly Hunter and Sigourney Weaver.

In 1990, he worked with the British novelist William Boyd to transform Mario Vargas Llosa’s 1977 book “Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter” into “Tune in Tomorrow,” directed by Jon Amiel and starring Keanu Reeves, Peter Falk, Barbara Hershey, Patricia Clarkson and John Larroquette. The film won the audience and critics awards at the Deauville Film Festival, and was closing-night selection at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Tarlov worked with Boyd again in 1994 for “A Good Man in Africa,” based on Boyd’s 1981 novel and starring Colin Friels, Sean Connery, John Lithgow, Diana Rigg and Louis Gossett Jr.

“We worked on many film projects over the years, but it was our friendship that became the most abiding factor of our collaboration,” Boyd said in a statement. “His many enthusiasms were tackled with the same all-consuming verve as he approached whatever job he was doing at the time. He was an intellectual — very clever and great, amusing, highly stimulating company — with a roving, deeply curious mind.”

As a director, Tarlov helmed the 1999 romantic comedy “Simply Irresistible” and the 2004 rock musical “Temptation,” starring Zoe Saldana.

Before setting out to Hollywood, Tarlov served as Chief Justice Warren Burger’s speechwriter while still in college. He then became a prosecutor in Washington and a lawyer at the U.S. Department of Justice following his graduation from Columbia Law School.

In 2006, he started Evening Land Vineyards, and in 2014, he launched another wine label, Chapter 24.

Tarlov is survived by his wife Judith, daughters Jessica and Molly and grandson Harry.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
37K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Larroquette
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Diana Rigg
Person
Patricia Clarkson
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Gene Hackman
Person
Stephen King
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Richard Gere
Person
Holly Hunter
Person
Peter Falk
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Sidney Lumet
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Barbara Hershey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Mom#Copycat#British#Columbia Law School#Evening Land Vineyards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVariety

From ‘Allen v. Farrow’ to ‘Boys State,’ Emmy-Nominated Docu Directors Discuss Their Filmmaking Challenges

Author Joshua J. Marine says, “Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” The same can be said for documentary filmmaking, especially this year’s Emmy-nominated documentary/nonfiction program directors, who all faced various obstacles while creating their six respective films. In overcoming those obstacles, each created meaningful projects while also managing to make old stories new again, telling the untold or incorporating unique narrative techniques.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Marcia Nasatir, Pathbreaking Studio Exec and Producer, Dies at 95

Marcia Nasatir, the pathbreaking studio executive and producer, died on Tuesday at the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s Country House and Hospital, according to an individual with knowledge. Nasatir was 95. Nasatir broke the glass ceiling and became the first female vice president of production at United Artists in the...
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Producer Peter A. Lees Dies at 51

Peter A. Lees, who produced recent live-action film versions of The Little Mermaid, The Mad Hatter and Anastasia, died Aug. 6 of an unknown cause at his home in Miami Beach, Florida, a publicist announced. He was 51. Lees has been producing features for Conglomerate Media since 2017 and was in preproduction on several projects, including a biopic of Brazilian pop artist Romero Britto. “Peter was a master at producing movies and loved by all those who worked with him,” his producing partner, Armando Gutierrez, said in a statement. “His work will live on forever. Anyone that worked with him would remember his trademark ‘Cheers’ when he would be on set.” A graduate of Yale University with a master’s degree in marketing, Lees also had producing credits that included Cinderella: The Enchanted Beginning (2018), Santa in Training (2019) and A New York Christmas Wedding (2020). He is survived by two sisters.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Major R&B producer Chucky Thompson dies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - A major R&B and hip-hop producer, Chucky Thompson, has died at 53, confirms CNN. He was a producer for Bad Boy Records and worked with stars like Mary J. Blige and Notorious B.I.G. Mary J. Blige wrote on Instagram:. He knew everything I was feeling personally and...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
MoviesMovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Would Consider a First Blood Remake with Adam Driver as Rambo

While it will almost certainly never happen, Quentin Tarantino has expressed some interest in a First Blood remake. Yes, Tarantino has a pitch for the Rambo franchise and it would involve making a much more faithful adaptation to the original novel that birthed the Sylvester Stallone franchise. Tarantino even has actors in mind, with Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Marriage Story) taking over as John Rambo and Kurt Russell (The Thing, The Hateful Eight) on board as Sheriff Teasle.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Young Guru Reveals Bad Boy Producer Chucky Thompson Has Died

Young Guru is mourning the loss of Bad Boy Records producer Chucky Thompson. On Monday (August 9), Guru shared an Instagram photo of himself sitting next to Thompson and poured his grief onto the page. “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” he wrote. “I...
TV SeriesVariety

Margaret Atwood Talks ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 and Capitol Insurrection Parallels

To “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood, there’s nothing new about today’s political extremists. “The seeds of this were already apparent in the 1990s,” Atwood said. “And being as old as I am, having lived through World War II, and being interested in totalitarianisms therefore, these guys make the same kinds of moves no matter what they call themselves.”
MoviesVariety

Original Movies Are Becoming Streaming’s Most Popular Content, Led by Disney+

Even if they could be making more money from original movies if they were released via traditional theatrical distribution, it should come as some consolation to Disney that its movies have become the biggest draw among original programs on leading streaming services. That’s according to data provided exclusively to Variety...

Comments / 0

Community Policy