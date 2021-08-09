Seneca County health officials issue mask advisory due to substantial community transmission of COVID-19
Tiffin, Ohio — Seneca County Health Commissioner Anne Goon reported Monday that the county is now experiencing substantial community transmission of COVID-19. Consistent with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Health District is advising all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in public indoor settings due to this increased level of community spread.go.tiffinohio.net
