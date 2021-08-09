Seneca County health officials issue mask advisory due to substantial community transmission of COVID-19

Tiffin, Ohio — Heidelberg University alumnus Dr. Mark Peeples ’74 remembers when polio struck terror across America. It was the 1950s and virologists all around the country rushed to develop a vaccine. As soon as the two best polio vaccines were tested and available, all children in America were vaccinated, essentially eradicating the disease from the country and from nearly every place in the world. This same process holds true for smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox and many bacterial diseases too.