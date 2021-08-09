Here's How Much It Really Costs To Open An Einstein Bros. Bagels Franchise

Cheese is an integral part of so many comfort foods. Mac and cheese, grilled cheese, cheesy garlic bread...cheese is a reliable option that works in nearly every situation. According to NBC News, most of us are tempted to look for comfort food when we're feeling stressed out about something, or when you need a good pick-me-up to cheer yourself up a little. Shria Gabriel, a psychologist from the University of Buffalo explained, "Comfort foods are often the foods that our caregivers gave us when we were children. As long we have positive association with the person who made that food then there's a good chance that you will be drawn to that food during times of rejection or isolation." Speaking of comfort food, everyone needs a delicious meal every now and then to feel a bit happier. This includes astronauts too! As per Today, astronauts at the International Space Station were recently gifted a full-on treat: a box of pizza.