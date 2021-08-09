Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cronos Group Inc. To Speak At The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Executive Chairman, will speak at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

A recording will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations.

About Cronos Group Inc.Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group's portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS™, a global health and wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE™ and Spinach™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones™, Happy Dance™ and PEACE+™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: www.thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking StatementsThis press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, all of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Group ContactShayne LaidlawInvestor RelationsTel: (416) 504-0004 investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cronos Group Inc#Cronos Group#The Company#Company#Cronos Group#Cove#Statementsthis#Canadian#Quarterly Report#Sedar#Www Sec Gov Edgar#Contactshayne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.80.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canaccord Genuity Lowers XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) to Hold

Separately, BTIG Research cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. NYSE:XL opened at $6.12 on Monday. XL Fleet has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $851.46 million, a PE ratio of 306.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$22.00

SMMCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biodesix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Increases CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$30.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $46.00

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.06.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Cut by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Raised to C$7.00

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.21.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACET traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 135,677 shares, compared to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Issue Forecasts for ECN Capital Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price at $4.22

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.39.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target at $24.43

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.30.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Canaccord Genuity Raises Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$5.00

PAZRF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BADFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.

Comments / 0

Community Policy