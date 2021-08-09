Tenneco To Webcast Presentation At The 2021 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

LAKE FOREST, Ill., August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (TEN) - Get Report will participate in the 2021 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. Eastern. Brian Kesseler, chief executive officer, Matti Masanovich, chief financial officer, and Kevin Baird, chief operating officer, will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook.

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com . A copy of the slides also will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available through September 12, 2021.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Investors and others should note that Tenneco routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor section, www.investors.tenneco.com, a channel of distribution.

Investor Inquiries Linae Golla 847-482-5162 lgolla@tenneco.comRich Kwas248-849-1340 rich.kwas@tenneco.com

Media Inquires Bill Dawson 847-482-5807 bdawson@tenneco.com

