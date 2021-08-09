Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tenneco To Webcast Presentation At The 2021 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill., August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (TEN) - Get Report will participate in the 2021 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. Eastern. Brian Kesseler, chief executive officer, Matti Masanovich, chief financial officer, and Kevin Baird, chief operating officer, will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook.

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com . A copy of the slides also will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available through September 12, 2021.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Investors and others should note that Tenneco routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor section, www.investors.tenneco.com, a channel of distribution.

Visit www.tenneco.com

.

Investor Inquiries Linae Golla 847-482-5162 lgolla@tenneco.comRich Kwas248-849-1340 rich.kwas@tenneco.com

Media Inquires Bill Dawson 847-482-5807 bdawson@tenneco.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenneco-to-webcast-presentation-at-the-2021-jp-morgan-auto-conference-301351554.html

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcast#Tenneco Inc#Global Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

BeiGene To Host Investor Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss The Company's Early Development Pipeline And Research On August 25, 2021

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's early development pipeline and research.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Voya Financial To Present At The 2021 KBW Insurance Conference

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) - Get Report, today announced that Michael Smith, vice chairman and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, Sep. 9, 2021 at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET. The webcast will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw81/voya/1695123. Those interested in listening to...
Financial Reportsrubbernews.com

Auto supplier Tenneco narrows Q2 net loss

DETROIT—Automotive supplier Tenneco Inc. posted a net loss of $10 million in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $350 million in the pandemic-scarred year-earlier period. Revenue at the ride-control and emissions systems producer rose 74 percent to $4.58 billion in the period. Adjusted earnings before...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zivo Bioscience To Present At Two Upcoming August Conferences

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) , a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced that President and CEO Andrew Dahl is scheduled to present at the following virtual conferences:
Holmdel, NJPosted by
TheStreet

Vonage To Present At August Investor Conferences

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp . (VG) - Get Report, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:. Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Virtual)Tuesday,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MicroStrategy To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

MicroStrategy ® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To register and view a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the "Events and Presentations" section on...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Transcat, Inc. To Present At Oppenheimer Technology, Internet, And Communications Virtual Conference

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) - Get Report, a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that Lee D. Rudow, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark A. Doheny, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Traverse City, MIrubbernews.com

Auto industry leaders focus on sustainability at CAR conference

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.—Sustainability in an auto industry on the cusp of great change was among the major themes at the Center for Automotive Research's Management Briefing Seminars. The annual event, traditionally a who's who of the automotive industry, took place Aug. 4-5 and featured more than 50 speakers, including Michigan...
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

CAR Conference Brings Auto Execs to Traverse City

President Biden says there’s no turning back on the future of the automotive industry. Thursday he signed an Executive Order calling for a new national target: 50% of all vehicles sold should be electric by the year 2030. The goal is to move to more efficient vehicles with zero emissions,...
Businessrismedia.com

Realogy Presenting at Building Products Investor Conference

Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced that the company’s chief executive officer and president Ryan Schneider will participate in the Virtual Barclays Select Series Building and Building Products Investor Conference to be held Aug. 11. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET. The remarks will be webcast with access...

Comments / 0

Community Policy