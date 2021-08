EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police say two shootings were reported in the city on Saturday night. Officers say one person was accidentally shot at the Arrowhead Motel on Fares Avenue. Police say a man and his girlfriend were walking down the road. We’re told the man was playing with a gun in his pocket when he accidentally shot himself in the foot. Police say the man was taken to the hospital but will be taken to jail after because he’s a violent felon. We’re told his girlfriend was also arrested because she had an escape warrant from Dubois County.