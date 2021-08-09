Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Richmond American Debuts Three Model Homes In Dixon

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DIXON, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is pleased to announce the grand opening of three inspired model homes at Sutton at Parklane in Dixon. This notable new neighborhood offers a small-town atmosphere with easy access to shops, restaurants and other desirable amenities.

Model Grand Opening ( RichmondAmerican.com/GOSuttonatParklane)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Sutton at Parklane between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15, to tour the fully furnished models and learn everything the charming community has to offer.

About Sutton at Parklane ( RichmondAmerican.com/SuttonatParklane):

  • New ranch and two-story homes from the $600s
  • Four versatile floor plans to choose from
  • 2 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 2,010 to 3,680 sq. ft.
  • Open layouts and generous homesites
  • Gourmet kitchens, sunrooms and extended covered patios available
  • Near Vacaville, Hall Memorial Park and UC Davis campus
  • Commuting distance from Sacramento and the Bay Area

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Sutton at Parklane will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Sutton at Parklane is located at 1250 Yale Drive in Dixon. Call 707.416.4992 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule a tour. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-debuts-three-model-homes-in-dixon-301351418.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Restaurants#Suttonatparklane#Uc Davis#M D C Holdings Inc#Mdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Richmond Heights, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

4 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $1,399,000

Webster Groves homeowner fatally shoots burglar, police say West Virginia governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks BenFred: As Shannon says, can't-sweep Cardinals club just 'is not very good' St. Louis County Council votes down mask mandate Bass Pro Shops to add third St. Louis location, in Sunset Hills.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Model Home Debut At Harvest At Spring Lake

WOODLAND, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is excited to announce the unveiling of two new model homes at Harvest at Spring Lake ( RichmondAmerican.com/HarvestSpringLake), the builder's new Woodland community. Model home toursProspective homebuyers and...
Dixon, ILnwillinoisnews.com

Top 10 Dixon, Illinois home sales for June 2021

These are the top 10 home sales for Dixon, Illinois in June 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In June 2021, there were 14 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $138,250 in Dixon. Top 10 home sales in Dixon for June 2021. BuyerAddressSale Price. Jennifer M Coley610 Palmyra Road$402,500.
CarsCleanTechnica

7 Years Driving Electric: Three Nissan Leafs & A Tesla Model 3

By Arthur Frederick (Fritz) Hasler, PhD, Former Leader of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization & Analysis Laboratory, and avid CleanTechnica reader. When Toyota introduced the Prius hybrid in 1997, I was fascinated by the technology and longed to own one — or better, one modified to run a few more miles solely on battery electric power. However, I had a great new Toyota Highlander, a Camry, and no extra money, so another car was not in the cards.
California StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Home Values are Surging in Richmond, California

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. home sales slumped. Since then, however, the market has come roaring back — and rising demand, in conjunction with a relatively low supply of housing, has caused home values to surge. According to estimates from Zillow, a Seattle-based real estate data company, between June 2020 and […]
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

New iRenting model debuts in Phoenix

A new iRenting model based on the iBuyer model is making its Phoenix debut. Called Nomad, the Denver-based company gives individual landlords a guaranteed rent offer on their property and takes on the heavy lifting of tenant placement and management. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix Business Journal.
AnimalsItem

Dan Geddings: The North American Model

Ducks traded back and forth just over the treetops. We could hear the wings whistling softly as they passed overhead. Flocks of geese announced their presence to the world from higher in the darkened sky. Daylight was just a glow in the east. We could not yet see the birds.
Richmond, VANBC12

Car drives into Richmond home amid storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As storms started rolling through the Central Virginia area, a car drove into a house on Richmond’s west side. The accident happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening on Grove Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue. It is unclear how the car ended up in the house or...
Dixon, CAVacaville Reporter

Dixon Planning Commission to consider alternate Valley Glen home designs

Three model home designs that had been previously approved by the Dixon Planning Commission for the Valley Glen subdivision are proposed to be swapped out for two other designs. This decision will go before the commission at its Tuesday meeting. Valley Glen is an approximately 234-acre subdivision with 671 lots...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Foreigners are buying fewer American homes

Foreigners are buying fewer American homes, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors last week. The number of residential properties purchased by international buyers plunged 31% in the 12-month period between April 2020 and March 2021, the data showed. The total value was $54.4 billion for 107,000 residences, a 27% year-over-year drop.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Calistoga, CASFGate

This unassuming spot serves some of the best barbecue in the Bay Area

Driving north along Highway 128 through Northern California’s Napa Valley, all you can see are rows and rows of grapes lining small hills and valleys. They evoke waves in the Pacific Ocean, a calm dip and rise for miles on end. As you emerge from a tunnel of oak trees with branches overhanging the road like a scene from a Tuscan postcard, a small shack emerges on the horizon. But when you approach the T-intersection of Highway 128 and Lincoln Street, plumes of wispy clear smoke swallow your car with the scent of sizzling fat and caramelized barbecue sauce.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy