Richmond American Debuts Three Model Homes In Dixon

DIXON, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is pleased to announce the grand opening of three inspired model homes at Sutton at Parklane in Dixon. This notable new neighborhood offers a small-town atmosphere with easy access to shops, restaurants and other desirable amenities.

Model Grand Opening ( RichmondAmerican.com/GOSuttonatParklane)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Sutton at Parklane between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15, to tour the fully furnished models and learn everything the charming community has to offer.

About Sutton at Parklane ( RichmondAmerican.com/SuttonatParklane):

New ranch and two-story homes from the $600s

Four versatile floor plans to choose from

2 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 2,010 to 3,680 sq. ft.

Open layouts and generous homesites

Gourmet kitchens, sunrooms and extended covered patios available

Near Vacaville, Hall Memorial Park and UC Davis campus

Commuting distance from Sacramento and the Bay Area

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Sutton at Parklane will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Sutton at Parklane is located at 1250 Yale Drive in Dixon. Call 707.416.4992 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule a tour. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-debuts-three-model-homes-in-dixon-301351418.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.