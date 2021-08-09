Cancel
Traffic Accidents

COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund allocations

 6 days ago

McLean Co. man charged with 200 child sexual exploitation offenses. 100-year-old is oldest female competitive powerlifter. WKU to name building after first Black student and graduate. Kentucky's public colleges to require masks when indoors. Atkinson Pool changes hours. EVSC students head back to school. Teenager pleads guilty on felony robbery...

Health
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Public Health
Coronavirus
Richmond, VAWHSV

Gov. Northam provides an update on COVID-19 response

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is addressing the commonwealth Thursday afternoon to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccination rates. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. You can watch the livestream of the event below, or on the WHSV-TV3 Facebook page.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmakers Announces Nearly $30M In Emergency Funding To Support Covid-19 Response

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland Lawmakers announced more than $29 million in emergency federal funding to reimburse MedStar Health and Montgomery County Emergency Management for costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland’s hospitals, health providers, first responders, and medical professionals have put their safety at risk to help others during an unprecedented crisis,” the lawmakers said. “This federal funding will reimburse essential purchases they’ve made during this crisis to help defeat COVID-19, such as personal protective equipment, medical care and transportation, disinfectants, and testing supplies to keep those on the front lines safe. We welcome this federal support for our communities and, as we continue to fight this pandemic, Team Maryland will keep working to secure additional resources to support Maryland’s first responders and healthcare heroes and invest in our public health infrastructure.” The award totals to $29,512,215 and serves as a total federal cost-share reimbursement. The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It includes: $25,158,045 for MedStar Health $4,354,170 for Montgomery County Emergency Management
Utah StateABC 4

Utah ICUs are over capacity in ‘preventable’ COVID-19 crisis

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s a growing crisis inside Utah hospitals, where doctors, nurses, and administrators are struggling to find beds to care for patients amid the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. On Friday, an infectious disease physician from Intermountain Healthcare said their intensive care units are over capacity. “We’re...
Hillsborough County, FLospreyobserver.com

Hillsborough County Eases Response To COVID-19

Since the start of last year, the world has been taking many measures to ensure everyone’s safety against COVID-19 and develop ways to prevent, treat and cure it. As more people are being vaccinated against COVID-19, cases continue to decrease and demand for testing and vaccination declines and more private providers offer services, Hillsborough County’s response to the virus is winding down. Because of that, government departments like the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health decided to cease daily reports for Florida counties on June 3.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Mayor’s crisis response director says COVID-19 vaccination ‘literally saved my life’

When Joe Avalos developed a dry cough a couple of weeks ago, he thought it must be his allergies acting up, or all the dust from the new development in his neighborhood. The reserve Los Angeles Police Department officer and director of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Crisis Response Team did not think it was COVID-19, he said. After all, he’d received the Pfizer vaccination in December, and he was careful with social distancing and wearing his mask.
Smith County, TXktbb.com

Smith County recognizes response to COVID-19

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court honored several people, churches, and organizations with Community Hero Awards Tuesday for holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites. Commissioner JoAnn Hampton and NET Health CEO George Roberts passed out the recognitions to several pastors and community leaders. “I am very grateful for what you and your churches did for our county and for your communities in their time of need,” Commissioner Hampton said. “Thank you individually and collectively for all that you do for this community.” Hampton emphasized the importance of community members to get vaccinated in order to fight against COVID-19. You can find a list of all the honorees by clicking here.
Public Healthlincolnnewsnow.com

State to allocate $30 million to increase COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that $30 million would be allocated to increase hospital staffing capacity in Missouri and provide antibody infusion sites across the state. During the same news conference, he also announced that the acting director of the Department of Natural Resources, Dru Buntin, would now lead the...
Cleveland, OHclevelandfoundation.org

Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund awards $196,000 in latest round of grants

CLEVELAND – The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund announced today its 17th cycle of biweekly grants as part of its Phase II efforts to support the Greater Cleveland nonprofit community during the ongoing pandemic. In total, $196,000 was granted to five organizations and groups serving Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. Since the start of the Fund in March 2020, partners have granted more than $18 million.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Congress & Courtskiss951.com

Court Requires Man To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Or Go To Jail

Ohio Court Requires Man, 21, To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Despite His Refusal. A 21-year-old man in Ohio was ordered to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of his probation. If he is not vaccinated by his next court appearance he will be sent back to jail. The man has stated he will not get the vaccine. He was sentenced to two years probation for possession of fentanyl. The judge said in a statement, this defendant was in possession of fentanyl which is deadlier than the vaccine and Covid-19. The defendant expressed no objections during the proceedings and stated no medical concerns.
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
Public SafetyBBC

Mark Sheridan, 25, urged to hand himself in to police

Police have called on a prisoner who broke the conditions for his release and is at large to hand himself in. Mark Sheridan, 25, was serving a sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and had been released on licence in May. Police said he has since breached the conditions...
Christian County, KYwhvoradio.com

Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Christian County

A man was charged with trafficking drugs after deputies went to a Quisenberry Lane residence in reference to a welfare check Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the home for a request to check the welfare when 37-year-old Robert Bacon pulled up in a vehicle with improper registration.
Indiana StateWTVW

Pilot seriously hurt after plane crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Authorities said a pilot was seriously injured after an ultralight plane crashed Sunday night. Sergeant Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police said the crashed happened near US 150 and Snyder Road around 8:45. Ringle said the pilot is from Vincennes. We’re told the crash happened...
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Criminal Abuse

A Hopkinsville woman was charged Wednesday morning with two counts of criminal abuse after an investigation involving child services in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 33-year-old Porche Slappy was charged after her two children under 12-years-old were found in a home with no working toilet. The only food reportedly found in...

