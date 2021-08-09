Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

NioCorp Completes First Phase Of HPGR Testing Of Elk Creek Ore Samples

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Process Demonstrated Potential Significant Improvements in Project Energy Efficiency

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. (" NioCorp" or the " Company") ( TSX:NB ) ( OTCQX:NIOBF ) is pleased toannounce the completion of the first phase of testing of Elk Creek Project ("Project") ore samples using High-Pressure Grinding Rolls ("HPGR") technology. Testing confirmed that the ore that NioCorp expects to mine from the Project site, subject to receipt of necessary funding, can be successfully processed using HPGR technology, an energy efficient and low-emission alternative for reducing the size of the ore to enable the recovery of niobium, scandium, titanium, and potential rare earth products.

The testing was conducted at the Natural Resources Research Institute ("NRRI") of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, in partnership with Weir Minerals.

Approximately one tonne of Elk Creek drill core was reduced to the one-millimeter size needed for hydrometallurgical testwork. The test program found that the specific energy per tonne of feed processed could be reduced from the previously estimated 4.18 kilowatt-hour ("kWh") per tonne to 3.06 kWh per tonne. That represents a 32.5% decrease in the amount of installed power needed for processing, when compared to the previous design basis.

NRRI is currently completing Phase II of the test program, which will provide three tonnes of crushed material suitable for hydrometallurgical testing, which includes optimization of the existing flowsheet and continuation of rare earth recovery test work.

"The results of this testing were very impressive," said Scott Honan, Chief Operating Officer of NioCorp. "This program confirmed that our ore is amenable to HPGR technology, and we are pleased to see the reduction in energy consumption. We look forward to announcing the results of the follow-on work that the material produced at NRRI will facilitate."

Qualified Persons: Scott Honan, M.Sc., SME-RM, COO of NioCorp Developments Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in the news release.

@NioCorp $NB $NIOBF #ElkCreek #Niobium #Scandium #Nebraska #HPGR

For More Information:

Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 720-639-4650, jim.sims@niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Also under consideration by the Company is the production of several magnetic rare earth products. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Terbium, and Dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimers

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations that the Project will reach production stage if the Company is able to secure project financing and that its HPGR testing on Elk Creek ore samples could be found to be technologically and economically feasible at scale and, if eventually incorporated by NioCorp into the Project's. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause NioCorp's plans or prospects to change include risks related to the Company's ability to operate as a going concern; risks related to the Company's requirement of significant additional capital; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes in economic valuations of the Project, such as Net Present Value calculations, changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the risks set forth in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com and the SEC at www.sec.gov. NioCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niocorp-completes-first-phase-of-hpgr-testing-of-elk-creek-ore-samples-301351482.html

SOURCE NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elk Creek#Energy Efficiency#Sec#Niocorp Developments Ltd#Niobf#Hpgr#Nrri#Weir Minerals#National Instrument#Vp#External Affairs#Niocorp Niocorp#Titanium#Company#Praseodymium#Terbium#Neodymium Iron Boron#Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Freeport Completes Acquisition Of Yandera Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Freeport Resources Inc. (the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired all of the outstanding share capital of Carpo Resources Inc. (" Carpo"). Carpo is a privately-held company which controls Era Resources Inc., a corporation established under the laws of Cayman Islands and which itself controls an exploration license located in Papua New Guinea and which is commonly known as the "Yandera Copper Project".
Centennial, COthechronicle-news.com

NioCorp Scores Initial Success in Metallurgical Testing of Elk Creek Ore Samples to Optimize Process and Demonstrate Potential Extraction of Rare Earth Elements

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) is pleased to announce success in the first stage of metallurgical testing that is designed to optimize the Elk Creek flowsheet and evaluate the potential integration of rare earth recovery to the Elk Creek Project ("Project").
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Altus Strategies completes first phase of CDP at Diba

Altus Strategies PLC - mining royalties in Africa - Completes first phase of community development programme at Diba gold project in Mali, with the provision of safe drinking water to Koropoto village. Further phases of the programme are planned for later in 2021 and 2022. "We are delighted to have...
ShareCast

Power Metal completes first phase of work at Tati

Exploration company Power Metal Resources has successfully completed the first phase work programme on its two gold-nickel licences in the Tati Greenstone Belt near Francistown, Botswana, it announced on Wednesday. 1,256.10. 16:21 05/08/21. n/a. n/a. 22,208.56. 16:21 05/08/21. -1.23%. -276.10. The AIM-traded firm exercised an option to acquire a 100%...
Metal Miningaustinnews.net

Azarga Metals Announces Updated Resource and PEA on Unkur Copper-Silver Project

Base PEA Case proposes average annual production of 11.7ktpa copper and 2.9Mozpa silver in concentrates over a 14-year mine life. 4-years open-pit mining at 2.75Mtpa followed by 10-years underground mining at 2.0Mtpa. Use of SART processing in early years to process oxide material, followed by conventional sulphide flotation. At Consensus...
Posted by
TheStreet

Udokan Copper Completes Installation Of Coarse Ore Crusher

MOSCOW, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Udokan Copper - the company that develops one of the largest copper deposits in the world, located in the Far East of Russia, and is currently building a mining and metallurgical plant (MMP) - has completed the installation of а gyratory crusher at its coarse crushing plant. The ThyssenKrupp crusher will process rougher ore fractions supplied from Zapadniy open pit.
bizwest.com

Brickell Biotech completes Phase 3 tests for excessive sweating treatment

BOULDER — Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) announced Monday that the final patients had completed Phase 3 of the studies evaluating Brickell’s excessive sweating treatment. BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

More High-Grade Gold Results from Tempus' Elizabeth Project

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (' Tempus ' or the ' Company ') (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce assay results from the three remaining diamond drill-holes (EZ-21-01, EZ-21-02 and EZ-21-03) from the assay batch submitted to the SGS Canada Inc. lab in June, incorporating the first four holes drilled in the 2021 drilling program at Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada. Assays from the other hole of the batch, EZ-21-04 were reported on 10 August, including ‘bonanza' grades.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Acron Group Accelerates Construction of Talitsky Potash Mine

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acron Group Accelerates Construction of Talitsky Potash Mine. Acron Group, a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, is accelerating construction of the Talitsky potash mine in Perm Krai and increasing the project's planned capital investments for 2021 and 2022 from USDÂ 60Â million to USDÂ 222Â million.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Fission 3.0 Expands its Hearty Bay Project and Commenced an Airborne Geophysical Survey

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - FISSION 3.0 CORP ("Fission 3" or "the company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its Hearty Bay project in Canada's northwest Athabasca Basin region, by staking additional ground which now includes the historic Hearty boulder train, as well as the historic Wolfe and Jackfish uranium boulder trains with assay values up to 8.23% U3O8. The company also reports that it has commenced a high resolution magnetic and radiometric airborne geophysical survey over the property to refine and develop drill targets to locate the source of the high-grade uranium boulders.
Energy Industrymining.com

Sumitomo Metal develops rechargeable battery recycling technology

Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd said on Monday it had developed a technology to recover nickel and cobalt from rechargeable batteries such as used lithium-ion-batteries (LIBs) that can be reused as raw materials for LIBs. Japan’s biggest nickel smelter, which has been able to recover nickel and copper from...
Economydallassun.com

Murchison Confirms Widespread Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Surface Mineralization at Its PYC Target with Grades up to 1.27% Nickel Equivalent (2.59% Copper Equivalent)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from its June prospecting program at the PYC target area on the 100%-owned HPM (Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan) property in Quebec. These results, shown in Figure 1, confirm widespread nickel-copper-cobalt surface mineralization across the entirety of the traced 1.7 km strike length of sulphide mineralization (see June 29, 2021 release). The results are from grab samples and short backpack drill core samples, featuring assays as high as 1.27% Nickel Equivalent or 2.59% Copper Equivalent (0.79% Ni, 0.14% Cu, 0.15% Co) from 0.83 metres of backpack drill core. The assay results also confirm mineralization south-east of the PYC target at the newly discovered Dix showing, which assayed as high as 0.90% Nickel Equivalent or 1.83% Copper Equivalent (0.44% Ni, 0.39% Cu, 0.10% Co) from 0.45 metres of backpack drill core. (Note: the backpack drill core samples are being treated as grab samples only used to collect non-weathered sample material.)
Industryinsideevs.com

LG Energy Solution Secures Nickel, Cobalt Supplies In Australia

LG Chem's LG Energy Solution announced a new 6-year agreement with Australian Mines Ltd. for battery-grade nickel and cobalt, which will be supplied in the form of mixed hydroxide precipitate (MPH) from the Sconi Project in North Queensland. The South Korean manufacturer will purchase 71,000 tonnes of nickel and 7,000...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Crossing Airlines Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV: JET) (TSXV: JET.B) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the " Company" or " GlobalX") has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (" ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.
IndustryZacks.com

Halliburton (HAL) Gets Well Construction Project in Malaysia

HAL - Free Report) has been awarded an offshore integrated contract by Sapura Drilling to operate as a technical partner for a well construction project off the coast of Malaysia. Sapura Drilling is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sapura Energy, a leading integrated oil and gas services and solutions provider operating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy