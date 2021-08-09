Former GE President And Innovative Data CEO Joins CEO Coaching International®

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International®, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Randy Koch as its newest Partner and Coach.

Koch has successfully led and advised multiple companies ranging from large global corporations to entrepreneurial start-ups. He has worked across a variety of industries (including Technology, Financial Services/FinTech/Payments, Supply Chain, Government, Sports, Healthcare Data, and Consulting), with a focus on leveraging technology and data to drive top and bottom-line growth.

His extensive experience includes serving as the CEO of Facteus, a fast-growing data and software company that provided analytics to 6,000+ banks and was recipient of Inc Magazine's 2020 Fastest Growing Private Companies award; serving as president of a global GE supply chain technology business unit with operations in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Mideast, growing it to a nine-figure valuation; and leading a top financial data company and safely monetizing over two billion financial transactions to the largest global hedge funds, large retailers, the Big Five consulting firms, and the U.S. government (Federal Reserve Bank).

"Not only has Randy successfully built and scaled companies of all sizes, he is an inspirational leader who has been coaching other CEOs since 2009," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "He is deeply committed to the success of his clients and draws upon his real-world experience to help them focus on the activities that drive growth."

"I'm excited and humbled to be joining this elite community of coaches," Koch said. "I was particularly attracted to CEO Coaching International's proven track record for growing their clients' EBITDA by 3 times the Industry Average. I look forward to helping CEO's grow their business and develop world-class teams, by combining my experience with CEOCI's proven methods and vast network of strategic partners."

Randy's companies have been the focus of media giants including WSJ, Nasdaq, Bloomberg, The New York Times, and more. Additionally, Randy is widely considered a thought leader in the data and analytics world, having published multiple data articles and appearing on Nasdaq's Trade Talks broadcasts.

Randy is from Miami, has lived in Latin America and Europe for many years, and currently resides in Portland, Ore. He received a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Cornell University, where he was named to the Quill and Dagger Honor Society and was captain of the baseball team. He has been an active member of YPO since 2007.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Randy Koch or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/contactrandykoch

About CEO Coaching International ®CEO Coaching International® works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International® has coached more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International® are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $4 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International® for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12880634

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-ge-president-and-innovative-data-ceo-joins-ceo-coaching-international-301351489.html

SOURCE CEO Coaching International