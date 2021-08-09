Cancel
Traffic Accidents

Two people arrested in abuse investigation

WTVW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLean Co. man charged with 200 child sexual exploitation offenses. 100-year-old is oldest female competitive powerlifter. WKU to name building after first Black student and graduate. Kentucky's public colleges to require masks when indoors. Atkinson Pool changes hours. EVSC students head back to school. Teenager pleads guilty on felony robbery...

www.tristatehomepage.com

Kentucky State
Kentucky StateWTVW

Kentucky State Police ask for help in death investigation

(WEHT) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in a death investigation involving a Beaver Dam woman who was found dead in 2018. 28-year-old Jamie Holland was last seen in September of 2018. Her body was found on a farm outside Rosine two months later. Troopers say foul play is suspected.
Laurel County, KYwtloam.com

Two People Arrested Stemming From Laurel County Crash

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputies Brian France, Brent France, Marcus Stigall and K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler responded to a crash at the intersection of Laurel Whitley Road and Douglas Boulevard. Investigators found that an SUV had collided with another vehicle severely injuring its driver and passenger. The driver of the SUV, later identified as Mickey Wayne Grubb, fled on foot before deputies arrived and had failed to render aid to the severely injured occupants of the other vehicle. Two warrants were issued for Grubb and officers went to the home of his girlfriend, Brittany Ridener, on Ky 552. Ridener denied knowing Grubb’s whereabouts but while deputies were questioning her Grubb jumped out a back window and fled on foot. Following a lengthy foot pursuit and a brief struggle with deputies, he was taken into custody. Grubb was in possession of two uncapped syringes which later tested positive for meth. Ridener was also arrested for hindering prosecution or apprehension. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Hawarden, IAnwestiowa.com

Man arrested for domestic abuse assault

HAWARDEN—A 58-year-old Hawarden man was arrested Friday, Aug. 13, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Alberto Armenta-Castro from a call about a domestic assault in progress about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 1505 Central Ave., according to the Hawarden Police Department.
Evansville, INWTVW

Evansville doctor under investigation after groping allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville doctor is under investigation after two women accused him of groping them. According to documents from the Attorney General’s office, the women were patients of Dr. James Jenison. The documents accuse Jenison of inappropriately touching both women. Jenison’s employment with Saint Vincent was suspended and he later resigned.
Evansville, INWTVW

Man arrested after hit-and-run sends two people to hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville are investigating a hit-and-run that sent two people to the hospital Sunday. Officers said a couple was in a vehicle going eastbound on Bellemeade Avenue when they were hit by another driver who blew a stop sign at S. Alvord Blvd. Both of...
Blanchardville, WIwglr.com

Two People Arrested For Disturbance Near Blanchardville

Two people were arrested for a disturbance near Blanchardville Sunday. Shortly after 4pm, deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence in the Town of York for a report of a disturbance. Reports say an investigation resulted in 54 year old Donald Wankerl of Blanchardville and 54 year old Michele Roosa of Blanchardville being arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property, Domestic Abuse–related. Both Wankerl and Roosa were taken to the Green County Jail pending the posting of bond or an initial court appearance.
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY FELON ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF A FIREARM FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION INTO ELDER ABUSE

A Yucca Valley felon was arrested Saturday (July 31) accused of being in possession of a firearm following an investigation into elder abuse. According to Sheriff’s reports, Deputies responded to the 60000 block of Stearman Road in Landers around 2 p.m. Sunday (July 18) for a report of an assault. Deputies determined that an elderly female victim was assaulted, causing significant injuries. The suspect was identified as James Nobles, 41, of Yucca Valley. Nobles fled the location before the Deputies arrived and was considered to be armed and dangerous. A $250,000 arrest warrant was issued for Nobles.
Louisville, COKDVR.com

Two people arrested for arson after Louisville police SUV burned

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Louisville Police Department announced two arrests Monday in connection with the arson of a department SUV from last month. LPD said it arrested Derrick Allison, 35, on July 15 after a reported harassment at the Grandview Apartments at 855 Dillon Road. On July 25, a...
Ruthven, IAkilrradio.com

Two People Arrested After Burglary Report in Ruthven

(Ruthven)--Two people are facing felony charges after a burglary investigation early last Friday in Ruthven. Shortly before 1 am, the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office was called to 1607 Burns Street in Ruthven for a possible burglary. When deputies arrived, the subjects were still inside the residence. Following an investigation, deputies arrested 37-year-old Jacob Jepson of Storm Lake and 28-year-old Braulio Hernandez of Okoboji on charges of 3rd degree burglary, a class D felony and trespassing. Hernandez was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, 3rd of subsequent offense, a class D felony.
Evansville, INWTVW

EPD: Two shooting investigations underway Saturday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police say two shootings were reported in the city on Saturday night. Officers say one person was accidentally shot at the Arrowhead Motel on Fares Avenue. Police say a man and his girlfriend were walking down the road. We’re told the man was playing with a gun in his pocket when he accidentally shot himself in the foot. Police say the man was taken to the hospital but will be taken to jail after because he’s a violent felon. We’re told his girlfriend was also arrested because she had an escape warrant from Dubois County.
Redding, CAcrimevoice.com

Intoxicated female arrested for animal abuse

Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post – “On July 28th, 2021, Officers responded to a report of a female abusing a dog. Officer Ketel located the suspect in front of the downtown Safeway and attempted to speak with her regarding the allegations. He determined she was intoxicated...
Carteret, NJnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Two People Arrested For Beating Carteret Man to Death Over Parking Spot

Two people were arrested after an argument over a parking sport turned violent, beating another man to death. According to Carteret Police Det. Keith Cassens and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Det. Linda Infusino, Lisandro Villalba, 52, from Carteret, was killed by a pair of men who repeatedly beat him over a parking dispute on Hayward Street on July 28th around 8:30 pm.
Boston, MAbpdnews.com

BPD Officers Arrest Two Suspects After Recovering Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Roxbury

At about 2:24 PM on Sunday August 15, 2021, officers assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following an investigation in the area of 2030 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The officers had approached to speak with a group of individuals when they safely recovered a loaded .380 caliber Ruger LCP handgun from the first suspect, later identified as Kavon Coston, 25, of Roxbury, along with a loaded .22 caliber revolver from a second suspect later identified as Lenin Pimentel, 21, of Roslindale.

