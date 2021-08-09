Two people arrested in abuse investigation

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputies Brian France, Brent France, Marcus Stigall and K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler responded to a crash at the intersection of Laurel Whitley Road and Douglas Boulevard. Investigators found that an SUV had collided with another vehicle severely injuring its driver and passenger. The driver of the SUV, later identified as Mickey Wayne Grubb, fled on foot before deputies arrived and had failed to render aid to the severely injured occupants of the other vehicle. Two warrants were issued for Grubb and officers went to the home of his girlfriend, Brittany Ridener, on Ky 552. Ridener denied knowing Grubb’s whereabouts but while deputies were questioning her Grubb jumped out a back window and fled on foot. Following a lengthy foot pursuit and a brief struggle with deputies, he was taken into custody. Grubb was in possession of two uncapped syringes which later tested positive for meth. Ridener was also arrested for hindering prosecution or apprehension. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.