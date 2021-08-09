Cancel
Selena Gomez reflects and says she 'signed her life away to Disney'

Cover picture for the articleSelena Gomez recently reflected on her past as a Disney child star. While promoting her new series”Only Murders in the Building”, she stated she didn’t know what exactly she was doing. Editorial credit: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com.

