NFL

Washington releases unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason Week 1

By Bryan Manning
 7 days ago
The Washington Football Team kicks off the 2021 preseason on Thursday against the New England Patriots. With the preseason here, that means we finally get an updated depth chart from the team.

It’s important to note; this depth chart does not come from the coaching staff, meaning it is unofficial. The depth chart comes from the team’s PR staff, so it does not necessarily reflect what head coach Ron Rivera or his staff think.

You’ll see more depth charts throughout the preseason that reflect the latest roster moves, but for now, let’s take a look at the WFT’s first unofficial depth chart of 2021.

