Hialeah Firefighter Killed After Pushing Wife Out Of The Way Of Ice Cream Truck

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A city of Hialeah firefighter was tragically killed in a freak accident over the weekend.

The Hialeah Fire Department posted on its Twitter page the loss of 24-year veteran Crisanto “Chris” Villa.

According to North Miami police, Villa and his wife were working on a fence at their home when an ice cream truck crashed through the fence.

Villa reacted by pushing his wife out of the way before being run over by the truck.

He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Traffic homicide is investigating the accident.

No one is in custody or charged with the accident at this time.

CBS4 offers its condolences to the Villa family and the Hialeah Fire Department.