Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Asks Hospitals To Postpone Elective Medical Procedures To Make Room For COVID Patients

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott today has announced a series of actions the state is taking to mitigate the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be utilizing staffing agencies to provide medical personnel from out-of-state to Texas health care facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations. Gov. Abbott has also sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures, for which a delay will not result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient’s condition, in order to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

“The State of Texas is taking action to combat the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and ensure that our hospitals and communities have the resources and support they need to mitigate the virus,” said Abbott. “Texans can help bolster our efforts by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against this virus. Texans can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near them.”

Also, Abbott is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and DSHS to open additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers in communities across the state. These infusion centers will treat COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalization with therapeutic drugs that can prevent their condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These centers also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients. The existing infusion center in Lubbock will expand capacity this week, and DSHS will launch five new centers throughout Texas beginning with a facility in San Antonio tomorrow. The State deployed similar measures in early 2021 to communities across Texas. Patients must meet certain criteria and have a referral from a doctor.

Abbott is also directing TDEM and DSHS to increase vaccination availability across the state and encourages all Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Texans can also utilize TDEM’s State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of of friends, families, employees, volunteers, and more. Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth.

Texas State
Texas Government
Texas Health
Lubbock, TX
Person
Greg Abbott
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

County Pubic School Mask Mandates & The Texas Supreme Court Ruling

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The battle over masks is leading to some confusion for some parents in North Texas this morning — so here’s a breakdown of the facts. On August 15 the Texas Supreme Court sided with Governor Greg Abbott and lifted a stay on his executive order banning mask mandates. The decision effectively blocks mask requirements in Dallas County and in Bexar County — which includes San Antonio — until there a court hearing can be held. The hearing for Bexar County will be held on August 16. The hearing for Dallas County is scheduled to take place next Tuesday, on...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Gov. Abbott, Temporarily Blocks Dallas County Mask Mandate

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the continuing legal battle between Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Gov. Greg Abbott over mask mandates, the Texas Supreme Court on Sunday ruled in favor of the governor. The Texas Supreme Court issued an emergency stay on a temporary restraining order against Abbott’s order that bans mask mandates. A temporary injunction hearing will move forward, according to Jenkins. This comes days after Jenkins issued an executive order that required masks inside schools and businesses in Dallas County. Jenkins said the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations led to his decision. Shortly after the announcement last Wednesday, Abbott...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD To Keep Mask Mandate Despite Texas Supreme Court Ruling

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD’s superintendent said Sunday evening that the district will keep its face mask mandate despite a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court on Sunday that blocked Dallas County’s order. The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday issued an emergency stay on a temporary restraining order by Dallas County against Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that bans mask mandates. Sunday’s decision effectively blocked an executive order signed county Judge Clay Jenkins last Wednesday that required masks inside schools and businesses. However, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the district will keep its mandate, claiming the order applied to Dallas County and...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Law Vs. Artist’s Request: COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements Possible At North Texas Concert Venues

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds waiting in line for a concert at Trees in Deep Ellum Saturday night. Despite experts advising people to mask up due to the delta variant, many of the people CBS 11 News spoke to didn’t have on masks and some were not vaccinated. Soon showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be mandatory for most concerts around the country. This week Live Nation, one of the country’s largest concert and ticketing companies, announced they will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for all performers and concertgoers and staff in October. AEG Presents, another...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Appeals Court Sides With Dallas County After Gov. Abbott Challenges Mask Mandate

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas appeals court has sided with Dallas County after Gov. Greg Abbott filed a petition to “strike down” Judge Clay Jenkins’ mask mandate. Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton challenged the mask mandate after Jenkins signed an executive order on Wednesday. Jenkins said the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations led to his decision to require masks inside schools and businesses. Abbott said the Dallas County mandate violated his executive order that banned mask mandates. Abbott and Paxton cited the Texas Disaster Act as reason for challenging the mandate, saying it “clearly states that the Governor has...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

State District Judge John Chupp Grants Restraining Order Against Fort Worth ISD’s Mask Mandate

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – State District Judge John Chupp has approved a restraining order against Fort Worth ISD by a group of parents, saying it lacks the authority to require face masks. The legal petition would prevent enforcement of a mask mandate when school starts next week. “If masks work, and you’re wearing a mask, why should I have to wear a mask?” said Judge Chupp during a zoom meeting with attorney Warren Norred. Norred is representing Jennifer Treger, Todd Daniel, Kerri Rehmeyer, and an anonymous mom who filed suit against the district and Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner. Watch Entire Hearing In a statement, Norred...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas County Nurse Program Training Hundreds Of Students As Staffing Shortages Continue At Hospitals

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The nursing and staff shortages at local hospitals are keeping schools and training programs in North Texas busy. They say they’re trying to get health care professionals into the line as fast as possible. The recent wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is causing concerns for those tasked with helping the sick. “I’ve had a couple of them say it’s just not going stop because we have the delta variant now and the lambda variant coming up from Peru and they say when is it going to stop?” Dr. Juanita Flint, vice provost of the School of Health Sciences...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘All Hands On Deck’: Rain, Clogged Drain Flood Areas Of Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Torrential rain and a clogged storm drain combined Sunday to flood an atrium and back corridor at the Texas Capitol, officials said. Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the flooding in an urgent Twitter message saying his office was working with affected state agencies and the State Preservation Board, which maintains the building, to get the leak stopped and the ankle-deep water mopped up.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

JPS Health Network To Require COVID-19 Vaccination For Workforce

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — JPS Health Network has joined other hospital systems in Dallas-Fort Worth and health care institutions across the U.S. requiring COVID-19 vaccination for its workers (pending FDA approval). In an email to more than 7,200 JPS team members, President and CEO Robert Earley said that leaders made the decision because of the dramatic rise in the number of seriously ill patients with the coronavirus due to the surging delta variant. “I heard the strong voice of our Medical Executive Committee when they voted unanimously to make the vaccine mandatory. I heard the voice of my own primary care provider...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

COVID-19 Testing Demand Soars In Dallas County

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – COVID-19 testing demand is up as more and more North Texans are going to get swabbed. “I just got tested for COVID, for the safety of my family and others because I have symptoms already,” said Fort Worth resident Maria Castro as she prepared to get a nasal test today.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘No Staffed Pediatric ICU Beds Available’ In North Texas Area, DFW Hospital Council Says

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council says there are currently “no staffed pediatric ICU beds available” in the North Texas area as of Thursday, Aug. 12. According to President and CEO Stephen Love, there are 73 confirmed pediatric patients with COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized. That number “is the highest level ever of pediatric COVID-19 patients we have ever treated,” Love said. He also added that children’s hospitals are treating an “unusual number” of patients for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for the summer season. This is the latest from the DFW Hospital...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

More Dogs Recovering At Humane Society Of North Texas After Distemper Outbreak

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Workers at the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) say the have experienced “much heartache” as they have dealt with the highly contagious distemper virus spreading through the shelter — but now they have good news. The staff medical team has cleared the first group of dogs that previously tested positive for distemper. Four dogs have now received two negative tests and will soon be available for adoption. Many more distemper dogs have received a first negative test and are on the road to recovery. HSNT is currently treating more than 50 dogs for distemper, which is a...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD Offers Vaccinated Staff A $500 One-Time Incentive

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD is offering a one-time incentive of $500 to district employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To receive the incentive, they must fill out the vaccination incentive form and submit proof of vaccination (COVID vaccination card, IMM Track print out or written confirmation from the employee’s medical provider) by Nov. 15. The announcement of the incentive comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dallas County Health officials have raised the COVID-19 alert to level red and reported that hospitalizations are rising at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, among all age groups, including children. Participation in the vaccine incentive is entirely voluntary and based on the employees’ personal preferences. The information provided will help the district know how many employees are fully vaccinated and facilitate the contact tracing and quarantine processes, which are different depending on vaccination status. Once proof of vaccination is submitted, the $500 incentive will be included in the employees’ paychecks within 45 days.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Death Row Inmate Sues To Allow Pastor To Lay Hands On Him During Execution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas death row inmate has sued state prison officials to allow his pastor to lay hands on him as he dies from a lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 37, is scheduled to be put to death in the Texas death chamber on Sept. 8, but his attorneys said in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Corpus Christi that state prison officials had denied his request to have his pastor lay hands on him as he dies.

