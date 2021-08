Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF makes up 8.5% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 99.20% of Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF worth $123,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.