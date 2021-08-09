Cancel
Watch Allyson Felix's Adorable Reunion With Daughter Cammy After Historic Olympic Victories

By Alyssa Morin
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Allyson Felix Celebrates Historic Olympic Win. Ten medals are nice, but the real prize was waiting for Allyson Felix at home. Allyson, who set a record at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she won her 10th medal—becoming the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history—made a triumphant return home to California a day after the Closing Ceremony officially concluded the Olympic Games, her biggest cheerleader was ready and waiting.

