Watch Allyson Felix's Adorable Reunion With Daughter Cammy After Historic Olympic Victories

Allyson Felix won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, and made history in the process. After medaling in the women's 4x400 meters relay on Saturday, the 35-year-old is now the most decorated US track and field Olympian, surpassing Carl Lewis. "First Gold medal in the history of @bysaysh, I don't even have the words for how proud I am of that," Allyson wrote on Instagram. "You are worthy of your dreams. Keep going!" As fellow Olympians, athletes, and stars have been tuning into this year's ceremony, it didn't take long for the well-wishes to start pouring in for both her bronze and gold medal. A handful of celebrities showed their support in the comments, while others congratulated Allyson on Twitter. See more celebrity reactions to Allyson's incredible win ahead.