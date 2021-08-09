Saquon Barkley eyes Giants’ opener after ‘fun’ training camp debut

A few guys greeted him with a “Whoa, who is that?’’ as he took the field. Hands were extended and introductions made by players he already knew quite well. “It’s just fun being out there, that’s the stuff you miss,’’ Saquon Barkley said Monday as he took an important step forward in his return from reconstructive knee surgery. “Some of the guys on the defensive side can’t wait to get their hands on me because I do talk a lot of crap when offense and defense is going.’’